An Oppo swartwatch is set to debut in China on 6 March, and yes, it does look like the Apple Watch

Oppo Watch might come in black and white colour options and it is likely to run on Google's WearOS.


tech2 News StaffMar 03, 2020 15:28:09 IST

Oppo is all set to host an event in China on 6 March where it will launch the Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Watch. Judging by the images on Oppo's twitter handle, this upcoming smartwatch will look just like the Apple Watch, surprised? Don't be, Xiaomi also launched an Apple Watch lookalike called Mi Watch.

As per the officially teased images, the watch will come in two colour options — black and white. It will have a squarish screen that is surrounded by a metallic frame. While the Apple Watch has a dial, the Oppo Watch has buttons. It seems like you will be able to send and receive calls and messages via the Watch.

An Oppo swartwatch is set to debut in China on 6 March, and yes, it does look like the Apple Watch

Oppo Watch official teaser

Oppo official Brian Shen revealed in a tweet that the Oppo Watch will feature a curved screen and 3D glass. As per a Weibo post, this watch is likely to run on Google's WatchOS. The image shared in the post showed "Multifunction button", "battery" and "password" options. This was in the "settings" page of the watch.

Oppo Watch. Image: Weibo

Oppo Watch. Image: Weibo

Oppo Watch was expected to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2020 in February, but the event was called off due to coronavirus fears.

To recall, yesterday, Oppo launched Oppo Reno3 Pro with a 44 MP dual punch-hole selfie camera at a starting price of Rs 29,990.

