tech2 News Staff

The Oppo Reno3 Pro was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 29,990. The highlights of this smartphone is its 44 MP+2 MP dual punch hole selfie camera.

Oppo Reno3 Pro pricing, availability, sale offers

Oppo Reno3 Pro comes in two variants — an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB model priced at Rs 29,990, and an 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage model priced at Rs 32,990.

The smartphone will go on its first sale on 6 March. The 128 GB storage variant is now available for pre-booking on the Oppo website. You can get a 10 percent discount if you're an HDFC or Yes bank credit/debit card holder. You can also get the same discount at a retail store with an HDFC card.

Oppo Reno3 Pro specifications

Oppo Reno3 Pro features a Full HD+ 6.4-inch Super AMOLED 90-Hz display with a 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM along with up to 256 GB of internal storage. Oppo Reno3 Pro runs on ColorOS 7, which is based on Android 10.

In the camera department, it comes with a 44 MP + 2 MP dual punch hole camera for selfies. It also comes with features like Ultra Night Selfie mode, Video Bokeh mode and 5X Hybrid zoom.

The smartphone sports a quad-camera setup at the back that will include a 13 MP telephoto camera, 64 MP primary sensor, 2 MP mono, and an 8 MP ultra-wide camera. According to Oppo, it can capture Ultra Clear 108 MP image as well, though we're not entirely sure how it works. Oppo claims to use software magic to take the resolution that high. The phone also comes with Ultra Steady Video mode 2.0 and an Ultra Dark mode,

Oppo Reno3 Pro will be available in Sky White, Midnight Black and Auroral Blue colour options.

Oppo Reno3 Pro houses a 4,025 mAh battery that supports 30 W VOOC flash charge 4.0.

Oppo Enco free wireless headphones

The Enco comes with 13.4 mm "Ultra dynamic speakers" and "AI noise cancellation" technology. These earbuds and case provide enough juice for up to 25 hrs of audio playback.

These earbuds are available in black, white and pink colour options.

Oppo Kash

Oppo also launched Oppo Kash, a financial service that will allow financial transactions like borrowing money and making investments. With this, the company aims to provide an end-to-end financial solution and wants to have 10 million customers in the next five years. The app is currently in beta and available for iOS and Android.

