Oppo official teases Apple-lookalike smartwatch which might launch at MWC 2020

The Oppo smartwatch has two buttons on the same sides and its straps are off-white in colour.


tech2 News StaffJan 30, 2020 16:58:45 IST

Apple is one of the most popular brands when it comes to smartwatches. No other smartwatch brand has come close to the sales volumes that Apple Watch has seen over the years.

Yet, every year we see new smartwatch brands in the market. This year, smartphone maker Oppo looks like it's going to enter this segment as well.

Representational image.

Oppo VP Brian Shen has recently teased an image of a smartwatch which in terms of design, has an uncanny resemblance to the Apple Watch. The only differentiator seems to be the two buttons on the right-hand edge of the watch. But the overall design language looks straight out of Apple Watch's playbook.

Image: Weibo

Image: Weibo

This Weibo post does not reveal much but it shows a square-shaped screen with curved edges. However, Apple Watch has one crown and one button, this smartwatch has two buttons on the same sides. The edges of this screen are golden in colour, whereas the straps have off-white colour.

As per a report by GSMArena, this smartwatch is expected to be launched in Q1 2020, chances are that the company might unveil it at MWC 2020 that is scheduled to be held next month in Barcelona.

To recall, Xiaomi also launched an Apple look-alike smartwatch — Mi Watch — in China last year. It features a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen with 326 PPI. It packs with 570 mAh battery and comes with options like — NFC, GPS and Wi-Fi. The smartwatch runs on MIUI for Watch OS.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


