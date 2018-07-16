In a sale exclusive to its Prime members, Amazon India is kicking off the Prime Day today, starting 12 noon. The sale will last for 36 hours and will end on 17 July.

The Prime Day brings a bunch of offers on electronics, gadgets, merchandise, furniture, daily products, among other things.

However, before we take a look at the various offers on the electronics and gadgets, if you are not a Prime member, you still have the chance to participate in the sale, by getting the monthly subscription of Amazon Prime. Instead of paying the annual price, you can be a Prime member for a month at Rs 129.

For the members, there is also a portal-wide 10 percent cashback on any purchase, during the sale, if the payments is made using an HDFC debit or credit card. Additionally, all Amazon Pay users will get 10 percent cashback. There are also no cost EMI offers starting Rs 1,111 per month, that will be applicable on select products during the sale.

Deals on smartphones

Coming back to offers, there are deals on a list of smartphones today, which include the OnePlus 6, Vivo V9, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Moto G6, Moto E5 Plus, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime, Huawei P20 Pro, the 10.or series, and more.

Are you guys ready for #PrimeDay ? Keep these important tips by @ankitv in mind before you start shopping today. And stay tuned to https://t.co/KjYwoezMh7 for curation of the best deals on @amazonIN. pic.twitter.com/MDq9ilosQD — Tech2 (@tech2eets) July 16, 2018

Some of the most striking discounts are on smartphones like the Galaxy Note 8 and Honor View 10. The Note 8 will be available at an effective discount of Rs 14,000, which include cashback and discounts on device exchange.

The Honor View 10 will also see Rs 6,000 off during the sale, bringing the price down to Rs 29,999. Also on offer is Honor 7C, which will see a drop of Rs 3,500 for both its variant. The Honor 7X variants too will be discounted by Rs 3,000.

Additionally, Moto G6 will sell starting Rs 13,999 during the sale, with an extra off of up to Rs 2,000 off on exchange. The Moto E5 Plus (3 GB + 32 GB) will also see a price of Rs 1,000, selling at Rs 11,999, plus an additional Rs 1,000 off on exchange.

All Vivo smartphones will also see up to Rs 3,000 off, in addition to up to Rs 6,000 off on exchange.

Similarly, Oppo devices will have up to Rs 4,000 off across its range on Amazon, with additional price cut of up to Rs 3,000 if an old device is exchanged for it.

Further, the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will also go on a flash sale today, starting 1 PM on Amazon India. OnePlus too is holding the first sale of OnePlus 6 Red Edition at the Prime Day sale today, starting 12 PM.

Deals on smartphone accessories

During the Amazon sale, there is also going to be up to 80 percent discounts on power banks, cases and covers, screen protectors, and data cables.

Deals on white goods

Also, there are up to 40 percent off on white goods like air conditioners with from Voltas, LG, Samsung, Carrier, Hitachi, BPL, Blue Star, Lloyd, Godrej and Whirlpool, and up to 20 percent off on washing machines & refrigerators.

Deals on Amazon services

In addition to the offers on different products on the platform, Amazon India is also offering deals on its own services. During the sale, Amazon Pantry prime members who shop for Rs 1,000 in the sale period get additional savings of Rs 2,400 over the next one year. There are also discount of 30 to 90 percent on over 500 items, on the platform, with a few products also selling at Re 1.

Also, Prime members can save flat 40 percent off if they subscribe to a product. Post creating a subscription, members will get automatic delivery of their products every month.