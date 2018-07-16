The Amazon Prime Day sale kicks off today at 12 pm, with the sale including an exciting offer for Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The smartphone, which is currently available at Rs 55,900, will be available for an effective price of Rs 41,900 during the sale.

Prime Day is offering massive discounts across various product categories including up to 40 percent discount on mobile phones and accessories. The sale, which is exclusive for Amazon Prime members will be active for 36 hours and will end on 17 July.

The Galaxy Note 8 has a bunch of offers during the sale, which effectively brings its price down. The customers who will exchange their old phones will get an extra exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000. Further, the HDFC Bank customers will also be able to avail a Rs 4,000 cash back. No-cost EMIs are available for up to 9 months for HDFC bank customers. Which means, there could be a total benefit of up to Rs 14,000 for the Amazon Prime members.

Are you guys ready for #PrimeDay ? Keep these important tips by @ankitv in mind before you start shopping today. And stay tuned to https://t.co/KjYwoezMh7 for curation of the best deals on @amazonIN. pic.twitter.com/MDq9ilosQD — Tech2 (@tech2eets) July 16, 2018

The device was launched in India in September 2017 and was a smartphone we thought we would never see considering what happened to the Note 7.

Coming to the specifications, the device packs the Samsung-made Exynos 8895 chipset, with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB/128 GB of internal storage, which is expandable to 256 GB via a microSD card slot.

It features a 6.3-inch QHD+ display sporting a resolution of 1,400 x 2,960 pixels in what Samsung has branded as the Infinity Display.

In terms of camera, it has a dual-camera setup at the back, with a 12 MP Dual Pixel AF camera with an f/1.7 aperture and OIS paired with a wide-angle lens. The second 12 MP camera features AF along with an f/2.4 aperture. The front-facing camera is an 8 MP AF unit with an f/1.7 aperture.

Connectivity options include, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS and USB Type-C.

The device is equipped with an accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, heart rate sensor, proximity sensor, RGB light sensor, iris sensor and a pressure sensor.

All of the above is powered by a 3,300 mAh battery that comes with Fast Charging. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 runs Android 7.1.1 out of the box.

You can read our detailed review of the device here.