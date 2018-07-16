Monday, July 16, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 16 July, 2018 11:32 IST

Amazon Prime Day 2018: Beware of this bundled offer on TCL 55-inch 4K UHD TV

When shopping during the Amazon Prime Day festival, please be extremely careful of the offers.

The Amazon Prime Day sale is about to begin at 12 pm on 16 July.  The electronics category is going to see a lot of deals going live from 12 pm onwards, along with other categories. While browsing through the Amazon app as well as the website, we came across one deal which looked too good to be true.

TCL is offering, what it claims as two TVs for the price of one from 6 pm on 16 July. According to the offer, if you buy a 55-inch TCL 4K UHD TV, you will have to pay only Re 1 to get the 32-inch TCL HD ready TV. The price for this deal is Rs 65,980. The Amazon listing says, "Prime day limited time offer: Buy the TCL 55PUS TV and get the TCL 32D2900 TV worth Rs 11,490 for just Re 1."

TCL 55-inch TV offer. Image: Amazon

But when you look for the TCL 55PUS TV as a standalone purchase, it is selling for Rs 52,990. The TCL L32D2900 TV is priced at Rs 12,990. When you add these two amounts, you get the sum total of Rs 65,980, which is the price offered in the Prime Day sale.

While there's nothing wrong with selling these two TVs at Rs 65,980, calling it a limited time offer and claiming to sell the 32-inch TV for Re 1 is just plain misleading. A gullible buyer might think that the TCL 55-inch TV is priced at Rs 65,980 itself when that is not indeed the case. You are actually paying the complete price for the 32-inch TV in this deal.

You may want to check out this Vu TV deal on Flipkart, which will go live at 4 pm today. It offers a 50-inch UHD TV at Rs 39,999.

When shopping during the Amazon Prime Day festival, please be extremely careful of the offers and their finer prints. Sometimes, you may not really be getting an offer, but it may be presented as such to trick you into believing that you are making massive savings. If you feel that a price is too good to be true, then it probably is. Do a quick check on the prices. And happy shopping.

