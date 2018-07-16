With the Amazon Prime Day sale kicking off at 12 PM today, OnePlus 6 Red Edition will be going up on its first sale at the same time. The red variant of the smartphone will be available on both Amazon and the OnePlus India website.

The Red Edition of OnePlus 6 comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 39,999. Read the review of OnePlus 6 here.

The company has already launched three colour variants of the OnePlus 6 that includes Mirror Black, Midnight Black and Silk White. It also launched Avengers special edition of the device.

The OnePlus 6 Red Edition is similar to the other variants of the device, in terms of design. It comes with a notch on the top of the display, a vertically placed dual-camera setup, fingerprint sensor and the OnePlus logo sits on the back side of the device. Volume control keys are placed on the left side and the power and mute button sits on the right of the device. There is a thin bezel at the bottom and side of the smartphone as seen on the previous OnePlus 6 devices.

The smartphone features a 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED display and comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. It features 16 MP + 20 MP dual camera setup on the rear and 16 MP front camera, which is capable of recording videos at 1080P (at 30 fps). The device is powered by a 3300 mAh non-removable battery, which also supports fast charging. Other features on the smartphone includes face unlock, portrait, HDR, screen flash and smile capture modes on the front camera.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 6 includes dual-SIM card support, USB Type-C port (with USB 2.0 speeds), Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX HD support, GPS with A-GPS and GLONASS and NFC.