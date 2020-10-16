FP Trending

With festivities around the corner, Amazon is back with the Great Indian Festival sale and it is offering a host of deals and offers on range of products including offers on Amazon Devices – Echo, Fire TV and Kindle. The Amazon Great Indian Festival starts on 17 October 2020. Amazon Prime members will get early access starting today (16 October) and will be on till 23 October. Parallelly, Flipkart is also hosting its Big Billion Days sale starting today, which will go on till 21 October.

Here is a preview of top Amazon Devices deals in Great Indian Festival 2020:

Echo Dot (3rd Generation)

During the festive sale, the Echo Dot 3rd gen (review) smart speaker is being offered at a discount of 65 percent and can be purchased for Rs 2,299, bundled with a smart bulb. The bulb can be controlled using voice or add a routine to switch them automatically at a particular time. All you need is a Wi-Fi, there is no additional hub or setup required.

You can also purchase twin pack Echo Dot bundle (with smart bulb) for Rs 3,999 during the Great India Festival sale.

Amazon Echo (3rd Generation), Echo Plus and Echo Show 5

Amazon Echo (3rd Generation), Alexa smart speaker with Dolby sound can be purchased at Rs 5,999.

Echo Plus smart speaker is being at 55 percent off and it can be purchased at Rs 6,499.

Echo Show 5 – a smart speaker with 5.5-inch touch screen – can be purchased at Rs 4,999 during Amazon India Great Festival.

Echo Dot (4th Generation)

The newly launched Echo Dot with a refreshed spherical design is for the first time available on discount and is available with Rs 1,250 off. You can purchase Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) at Rs 3,499.

Amazon Smart Plug

Looking to buy the newly launched Amazon Smart Plug? The e-commerce portal is offering Smart Plug at Rs 499 in the Great Indian Festival when it is purchased with any Echo smart speaker.

With Amazon Smart Plug you can make appliances at your home smarter and set them up on your Alexa app.

Fire TV Stick (3rd generation)

The new Fire TV Stick is available at 50 percent off. It comes with full- HD streaming, new content-discovery features and enhanced Alexa voice integration.

The Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote can be purchased at Rs 2,499. Also, you can avail 50 percent discount on Fire TV Stick Lite if purchased with an Echo Dot (3rd Generation).

Fire TV Stick (2nd Generation) and Fire TV Stick 4K

With COVID-19 pandemic, we are indoors and our screen time has increased, watching movies and shows on Prime Video, Apple TV, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, Sony LIV, and other OTT platforms. Y

Avail 40 percent discount on Fire TV Stick (2nd Generation) and Fire TV Stick 4K. The Fire TV Stick (2nd Generation) is being sold at Rs 2,399, while Fire TV Stick 4K is priced at Rs 3,599 in Great India Festival.

Offers on Fire TV apps

Avail special discounts of up to 60 percent on annual subscription plans of popular Fire TV apps including Voot, Zee5, SonyLIV, Discovery+, and more.

Alexa Exclusives

During Great India Festival, get additional Alexa exclusive incentives up to Rs 1,000 on select Echo devices and smart home products when you shop using your Amazon Echo device.

To do so, just say, “Alexa, buy Echo Flex” or “Alexa, buy Amazon Smart Plug” or “Alexa, buy Wipro Smart Bulb”.

Up to Rs 4,000 off on Kindle E-readers

Loving reading? Do not miss this offer by Amazon. Kindle e-readers can avail discount of up to Rs 4,000 this festive season. The Kindle range including Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and the Kindle Oasis allows Prime members to read free with unlimited access to hundreds of books, comics, and more.