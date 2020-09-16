Wednesday, September 16, 2020Back to
Amazon Smart Plug launched in India at Rs 1,999, lets you control lights, fans, more with voice

The Smart Plug has been designed for the Indian market – it uses a 3-pin socket design, it supports 6A power rating and state retention.


tech2 News StaffSep 16, 2020 12:48:37 IST

Amazon has launched a new product in India in its smart-device lineup called the Smart Plug.

The Smart Plug has been designed for the Indian market – it uses a 3-pin socket design, it supports 6A power rating and a state retention feature that ensures that appliances go back to their last state (on/off) in case of a power outage and resumption.

Amazon Smart Plug: Pricing, availability, bundle offer

The Amazon Smart Plug is priced at Rs 1,999 in India and can now be purchased on Amazon India, as well as at select Croma and Reliance Digital outlets. In case bundled with an Echo Dot, the Amazon Smart Plug can be bought for only Rs 999.

Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon Smart Plug: What does it do?

The Amazon Smart Plug essentially adds smart control to your existing appliances like lamp, TV or fan, by pairing the smart plug with a compatible Alexa device (like Echo smart speakers) for hands-free voice control.

The Smart Plug also allows users to customise routines on their Alexa app. You can schedule to turn off the night lamp at sunrise or turn on their electric kettle in the kitchen at a particular time.

To do so, go to the settings on your Alexa app, select the routines options and follow the steps to set up an Alexa routine.

Amazon Smart Plug can be connected with standard appliances like water kettle, or a lamp.

Amazon Smart Plug can be connected with standard appliances like water kettle, or a lamp.

Amazon Smart Plug: How to set it up?

In order to set up the Smart Plus just plug the device into an electrical socket and setup using the Alexa app (available on both iOS and Android). Once connected, you can ask Alexa on any Echo, Fire TV or Alexa built-in device or the Alexa app to turn on/off the power.

Do not confuse the Amazon Smart Plug with the Echo Flex Plug-in smart speaker that Amazon launched in India last year. The Echo Flex Plug-in is a smart speaker that can be directly put into a standard electrical outlet, avoiding the need for wires and chargers. The device also doubles up as an adapter (7.5W) as it comes with a built-in USB-A port or other devices.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


