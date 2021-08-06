tech2 News Staff

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale has commenced today in India and will come to an end on 9 August. During the sale, buyers will get an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI Bank credit cards. For those who don't know yet, Amazon has recently introduced an ‘Advantage - Just for Prime’ program for Prime users that will allow users to get the lowest interest-free installments on the purchase of smartphones using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Best deals on smartphones

OnePlus 9R 5G

Launched at a starting price of Rs 39,999, the OnePlus 9R 5G is now available at Rs 37,999, after applying an Amazon coupon that brings down the price by Rs 2,000.

iQoo Z3 5G

iQoo Z3 5G is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 18,500 after applying an Amazon coupon that gives a discount of Rs 1,500. This smartphone was launched at Rs 19,990.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max was launched at a starting price of Rs 18,999. By applying an Amazon, buyers can get a discount of Rs 1,000 on the smartphone.

iQoo 7

iQoo 7 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 31,990. Buyers can get a discount of Rs 2,000 via an Amazon coupon and get the smartphone at a starting price of Rs 2,000.

Mi 10i

Buyers can get a discount of Rs 1,000 on Xiaomi's Mi 10i. After applying the Amazon coupon, Mi 10i is available at a starting price of Rs 20,999, down by Rs 1,000.

OnePlus 9 Pro

Buyers can apply an Amazon coupon to buy OnePlus 9 Pro 5G at a starting price of Rs 60,999, down by Rs 4,000.

Nokia G20

Launched at a price of Rs 12,990, Nokia G20 is selling at Rs 11,990 after applying the Amazon coupon that gives a discount of Rs 1,000.

Galaxy M32

Samsung Galaxy M32 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999. It is now selling at Rs 13,999 on Amazon, down by Rs 1,000.

