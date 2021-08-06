Friday, August 06, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Best deals on OnePlus 9R 5G, Galaxy M32, iQOO 7 and more

Amazon has introduced an ‘Advantage - Just for Prime’ program for Prime users that will allow them to get the lowest interest-free installments on the purchase of smartphones.


tech2 News StaffAug 06, 2021 14:14:03 IST

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale has commenced today in India and will come to an end on 9 August. During the sale, buyers will get an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI Bank credit cards. For those who don't know yet, Amazon has recently introduced an ‘Advantage - Just for Prime’ program for Prime users that will allow users to get the lowest interest-free installments on the purchase of smartphones using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9R

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Best deals on smartphones

OnePlus 9R 5G

Launched at a starting price of Rs 39,999, the OnePlus 9R 5G is now available at Rs 37,999, after applying an Amazon coupon that brings down the price by Rs 2,000.

iQoo Z3 5G

iQoo Z3 5G is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 18,500 after applying an Amazon coupon that gives a discount of Rs 1,500. This smartphone was launched at Rs 19,990.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max was launched at a starting price of Rs 18,999. By applying an Amazon, buyers can get a discount of Rs 1,000 on the smartphone.

iQoo 7

iQoo 7 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 31,990. Buyers can get a discount of Rs 2,000 via an Amazon coupon and get the smartphone at a starting price of Rs 2,000.

Mi 10i

Buyers can get a discount of Rs 1,000 on Xiaomi's Mi 10i. After applying the Amazon coupon, Mi 10i is available at a starting price of Rs 20,999, down by Rs 1,000.

OnePlus 9 Pro

Buyers can apply an Amazon coupon to buy OnePlus 9 Pro 5G at a starting price of Rs 60,999, down by Rs 4,000.

Nokia G20

Launched at a price of Rs 12,990, Nokia G20 is selling at Rs 11,990 after applying the Amazon coupon that gives a discount of Rs 1,000.

Galaxy M32

Samsung Galaxy M32 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999. It is now selling at Rs 13,999 on Amazon, down by Rs 1,000.

(Also Read: Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Best deals on Asus ROG Phone 3, Mi 11 Lite, Motorola Razr and more

Apple Days sale: Best deals on iPhone 12 Pro, Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Pro and more)

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Nord vs Nord 2 5G: Has OnePlus just outdone itself with its latest launch?

Jul 23, 2021
OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Nord vs Nord 2 5G: Has OnePlus just outdone itself with its latest launch?
Redmi Note 10T 5G with a 5,000 mAh battery to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Amazon

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Redmi Note 10T 5G with a 5,000 mAh battery to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Amazon

Jul 26, 2021
OnePlus Nord 2 5G is now available for purchase on Amazon and OnePlus.in

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is now available for purchase on Amazon and OnePlus.in

Jul 27, 2021
OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro launch highlights: OnePlus Nord 2 5G pricing starts at Rs 27,999

OnePlus launch event

OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro launch highlights: OnePlus Nord 2 5G pricing starts at Rs 27,999

Jul 22, 2021
OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro launched in India: Pricing, specifications, availability and more

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro launched in India: Pricing, specifications, availability and more

Jul 22, 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is now available for purchase on Amazon at a starting price of Rs 12,499

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is now available for purchase on Amazon at a starting price of Rs 12,499

Jul 26, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021