Apple Days sale: Best deals on iPhone 12 Pro, Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Pro and more

Buyers can get an instant cashback of Rs 7,000 on HDFC Bank on the purchase of the MacBook Pro which is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 1, 14,900.


tech2 News StaffAug 04, 2021 14:39:40 IST

Vijay Sales, an online and offline electronics retailer, is currently hosting an Apple Days sale on its e-commerce platform and retail stores that will end on 9 August. During the sale, customers will get cashback on making a purchase via HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Buyers will get offers on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch and more.

Apple Days sale will end on 9 August.

Apple Days sale: Best deals on Apple iPhones

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro (Review) is currently available at a starting price of Rs 1,09,900. Buyers can also get an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank cards. iPhone 12 Pro Max is selling at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900. Additionally, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank cards.

iPhone 11

The Apple iPhone 11 is available at a starting price of Rs 50,999 with an additional cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank Cards.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini

Going by the Vijay Sales website, iPhone 12, launched at R 79,900, is now available at a starting price of Rs 73,900. Customers will also get an instant cashback of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank cards. iPhone 12 Mini is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 63,499 on the Vijay Sales website and retail stores. Customers will get an additional cashback of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank cards.

iPhone SE (2020), iPhone XR

Apple iPhone SE is selling at starting price of Rs 35,990 and iPhone XR is available at a starting price of Rs 41,199. There is also an additional cashback of up to Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank Cards on both handsets.

Apple Days sale: Best deals on iPads

During the sale, Apple iPad and iPad Pro are available at a starting price of Rs 24,500 and Rs 55,900 respectively. Customers will also get an additional cashback of Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank cards.

Apple Days sale: Best deals on MacBooks

Buyers can get an instant cashback of Rs 7,000 on HDFC Bank on the purchase of the MacBook Pro which is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 1, 14,900. MacBook Air M1 is available at a starting price of Rs 87,900. There's also an additional cashback of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank cards.

Apple Days sale: Best deals on Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod

The latest Apple Watch Series 6 is available at a starting price of Rs 37,990 with an additional cashback of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank cards. Apple Watch SE is selling at a starting pricing of Rs 30,900. There's also an additional cashback of Rs 2,000.

During the sale, Apple AirPods are available at a starting price of Rs 12,790; AirPods Max at Rs 52,990 and HomePod Mini at Rs 9,490. Buyers will get an additional cashback of Rs 2,500 on HDFC Bank cards.

(Also Read: Flipkart Big Saving Days sale starts tomorrow: Best deals on Asus ROG Phone 3, Mi 11 Lite, Motorola Razr and more

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale to kick off tomorrow: Best deals on Redmi Note 10S, OnePlus Nord 2 5G and more)

