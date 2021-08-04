Wednesday, August 04, 2021Back to
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale starts tomorrow: Best deals on Asus ROG Phone 3, Mi 11 Lite, Motorola Razr and more

The newly launched Micromax IN 2b will go on its first sale during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale on 6 August.


tech2 News StaffAug 04, 2021 12:30:50 IST

Flipkart will host its Big Saving Days sale in India from 5 August to 9 August. During this Flipkart sale, buyers will get an instant discount of 10 percent on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards. Notably, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale will also be live from 5-9 August.

ROG Phone 3. Image: Anirudh Regidi

Several smartphones, appliances, accessories, smart TVs, wearables and more will be available at discounts during the sale. Asus ROG Phone 3 (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999. This base variant will be available at Rs 39,999 on Flipkart. Launched at Rs 1,24,999, Motorola Razr 5G will now cost you Rs 54,999. Launched at a starting price of Rs 34,999, Mi 10T 5G will sell at Rs 24,999.

In addition, the newly launched Micromax IN 2b will go on its first sale during this sale on 6 August. Similarly, RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-learning Edition will also be available for purchase the first time on 6 August on Flipkart.

Several smart TVs including Blaupunkt Premium TV models like 32-inch HD Ready Cybersound Android TV, 42-inch FHD Android TV and more will be available at discount.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


