Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale to end today: Best deals on Galaxy M51, Redmi Note 9 Pro and more

Amazon is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on Kotak Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.


tech2 News StaffFeb 25, 2021 12:39:02 IST

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale is now live and will come to an end tonight at 12 pm. Amazon is giving an instant discount of 10 percent on Kotak Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. To recall, Flipkart is also hosting a Mobile Bonanza sale currently that will go on till 28 February. Just like Flipkart, Amazon is giving several discounts and exchange offers, the bank offers on Apple, Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung and more smartphones.

Redmi 9 Power. Image: Tech2/Sheldon Pinto

One of the smartphones available at discounts during the sale includes Galaxy M51 (Review) which is now available at Rs 22,999, down from Rs 24,999. Redmi 9 Power (Review) which was recently launched at Rs 10,999 is now available at Rs 10,499. Redmi Note 9 Pro (Review) is currently selling at Rs 10,999, down by Rs 1,000. Samsung Galaxy M31s (Review) 8 GB RAM variant is now selling at Rs 20,499, down by Rs 1,000.

In addition to this, iPhone 11 (Review), OnePlus 8T (Review), Galaxy M31 (Review) and Moto Razr are also available at discount during this sale.

Amazon has announced that iPhone 12 Mini will be available at Rs 58,990 with bank offers. Vivo smartphones are now available at a 30 percent discount with an additional discount of up to Rs 5,000 with bank offers.

