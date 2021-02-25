Thursday, February 25, 2021Back to
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Best deals on Galaxy F41, ROG Phone 3, Poco X3 and more

Flipkart is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.


tech2 News StaffFeb 25, 2021 10:45:04 IST

Flipkart is currently hosting a Mobile Bonanza sale on its platform that will end on 28 February. The company is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. The e-commerce platform is providing discounts, exchange offers and more on Xiaomi, Poco, Motorola, Apple, Samsung, Vivo smartphones. For the unversed, Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale is also live right now and will end today. Amazon is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on Kotak Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro. Image: Tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Realme C12, which was launched in India at Rs 8,999, is now selling at a starting price of Rs 8,499. Samsung Galaxy F41 is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 15,499, down by Rs 1,500. Launched at Rs 14,999, Realme Narzo 20 Pro (Review) is currently available at Rs 13,999.

Poco X3 (Review) is selling at Rs 16,499, down from Rs 16,999. During the sale, ROG Phone 3 (Review) 8 GB RAM variant is selling at a discount of Rs 3,000 and the 12 GB RAM variant is available at a discount of Rs 2,000. In addition to this, buyers can get an instant discount up to Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI transactions.

iPhone 11 (Review) is currently available at a starting price of Rs 49,999, down by Rs 54,900. Buyers will also get a discount of 10 percent on ICICI Bank credit cards.

