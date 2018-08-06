Monday, August 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 06 August, 2018 09:48 IST

Alleged Oppo R17 and R17 Pro spotted on the 3C certification website in China

Oppo R17 may debut as Oppo F9 Pro in India and other global markets featuring a 25MP AI front camera.

Oppo R17 is been in the rumour mill for quite some time now and was expected to launch as the successor of Oppo R15 and R15 Dream Mirror instead of R15s and R15s Pro.

The rumoured R17 handset is also expected to launch in a few weeks and it is also claimed to be the first Oppo device to come with a Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

Oppo F9 Pro. Image: Oppo Twitter

Oppo F9 Pro. Image: Oppo Twitter

As per the report in My Smart Price, two new devices with model numbers PBEM00 and PBET00 were spotted on the 3C (China Compulsory Certificate) certification in China. These handsets are being considered to be the R17 and R17 Pro

But the previously cited listings on TENAA for the R17 line-up were supposed to be model numbers PBCM00 and PBCT00.

As both the listings contradict each other, then maybe either the 3C certification or the listing on TENAA refers to a different line-up. For example the R15s and R15 Neo.

New listings spotted on 3C (China Compulsory Certificate) certification in China. Image: My Smart Price

New listings spotted on 3C (China Compulsory Certificate) certification in China. Image: My Smart Price

The report further states that Oppo R17 may debut as Oppo F9 Pro in India and other global markets. It is also said to feature a 25MP AI front camera combined with HDR support.

There aren't many details revealed in the 3C, but according to the previous leaks, the Oppo R17 is said to come with a distinct notch, which doesn't take up much space. Also, the device is expected to come with a set of vertically placed dual-camera.

tags


3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

also see

Oppo R17

Oppo R17 may succeed the Oppo R15 and will likely feature a whopping 10 GB RAM

Jul 27, 2018

Oppo

Oppo R17 leaked images show a redesigned notch taking less space on display

Jul 30, 2018

Oppo

Oppo R17 hands-on images show a gradient design with an Oppo F9-like notch

Aug 02, 2018

Oppo

Oppo F9 and F9 Pro leaked on Chinese certification site, August launch expected

Jul 23, 2018

Oppo F9 Pro

Oppo F9 Pro to soon launch in India with a 'unique Waterdrop screen' and a notch

Aug 04, 2018

Oppo F9

Upcoming Oppo F9 to sport a reduced notch like the Essential PH-1

Jul 30, 2018

science

Curiosity Rover

NASA's Curiosity Rover celebrates a lonely and quiet sixth birthday on Mars

Aug 06, 2018

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan-2 launch postponed again; Israel may now beat India to the moon

Aug 05, 2018

Stonehenge

Cremation ashes yield secrets about the possible builders of Stonehenge

Aug 05, 2018

Fields medal

Fields Medal winner Caucher Birkar gets a new medal after original prize was stolen

Aug 05, 2018