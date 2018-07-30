Monday, July 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 30 July, 2018 10:37 IST

Oppo R17 leaked images show a redesigned notch taking less space on display

The notch doesn't seem to consume a lot of space and also seems to be the home for the selfie-camera.

It seems that Oppo's tradition of launching a phone by adding an 's' to the R series might have changed, because instead of seeing any leaks for Oppo R15s and R15s Plus, the name Oppo R17 has been spotted at a media event sponsored by Oppo.

Also, recently unknown Oppo devices were seen to be listed on TENAA, labelled as PBCM00 and PBCT00, which are also being speculated to be the Oppo R17 variants.

Now live photos of the alleged Oppo R17 are floating online on Weibo, giving us an early sneak-peak of the phone.

Alleged photo of Oppo R17. Image: Weibo

Alleged photo of Oppo R17. Image: Weibo

The picture of the phone, which can be the working prototype of the expected R17, only shows the front portion of the phone.

The phone seems to have a distinct notch which looks like a small valley. It also seems to be different from the R15 notch.  The notch doesn't seem to consume a lot of space as per the photo. Also, it seems to house the selfie-camera. This notch design is the closest one we have seen to the Essential Phone PH1 we had seen last year.

Front panel of alleged Oppo R17. Image: Weibo

The front panel of alleged Oppo R17. Image: Weibo

The second photo with just the front panel of the device shows that the phone might arrive with thin bezels and might be similar in size to the Oppo R15 devices.

No other features or specifications have been out yet.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream
PUBG MOBILE Stream

PUBG MOBILE Stream
How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?
Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

also see

Oppo R17

Oppo R17 may succeed the Oppo R15 and will likely feature a whopping 10 GB RAM

Jul 27, 2018

Oppo

Oppo F9 and F9 Pro leaked on Chinese certification site, August launch expected

Jul 23, 2018

secondary display

Oppo could be working on a smartphone with a secondary display behind the phone

Jul 24, 2018

Samsung

Samsung to launch Galaxy smartphone with an Infinity Display in India next week

Jul 27, 2018

Compare

Vivo NEX vs Oppo Find X vs OnePlus 6 vs Galaxy S9 Plus: A specs comparison

Jul 20, 2018

Netflix shares fall as it misses target subscriber growth in Q2 by a million

Jul 17, 2018

science

NASA

NASA's newest planet hunter TESS starts search operations after successful launch

Jul 30, 2018

Dolphins

Rare whale-dolphin hybrid species spotted off the coast of Hawaii, say scientists

Jul 29, 2018

Worms

Scientists discover worms that have been napping for 40,000 years in Siberia

Jul 29, 2018

Tiger Day

World Tiger Day: With the largest tiger population, India still has a long way ahead

Jul 29, 2018