It seems that Oppo's tradition of launching a phone by adding an 's' to the R series might have changed, because instead of seeing any leaks for Oppo R15s and R15s Plus, the name Oppo R17 has been spotted at a media event sponsored by Oppo.

Also, recently unknown Oppo devices were seen to be listed on TENAA, labelled as PBCM00 and PBCT00, which are also being speculated to be the Oppo R17 variants.

Now live photos of the alleged Oppo R17 are floating online on Weibo, giving us an early sneak-peak of the phone.

The picture of the phone, which can be the working prototype of the expected R17, only shows the front portion of the phone.

The phone seems to have a distinct notch which looks like a small valley. It also seems to be different from the R15 notch. The notch doesn't seem to consume a lot of space as per the photo. Also, it seems to house the selfie-camera. This notch design is the closest one we have seen to the Essential Phone PH1 we had seen last year.

The second photo with just the front panel of the device shows that the phone might arrive with thin bezels and might be similar in size to the Oppo R15 devices.

No other features or specifications have been out yet.