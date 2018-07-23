Monday, July 23, 2018 Back to
23 July, 2018

Oppo F9 and F9 Pro leaked on Chinese certification site, August launch expected

The two other model numbers listed are said to be regular variants which might be configured differently.

Oppo F7, launched in March this year, may soon be having a successor. It's supposedly called the Oppo F9 and it's said to sport a dual lens camera setup on the back.

The F7 came with a notch, a 25 MP front camera with AI support and was completely selfie-centric, the F9 is also expected to be no different.

Oppo F7. Image: Tech2

According to a report in Dealntech, the Oppo F9 has also passed Bluetooth certification (version 4.2) on 18 July in China. There are three model numbers listed which are, CPH 1823, CPH 1825 and CPH 1881, of which the CPH 1823 is speculated to be Oppo F9 or Oppo F9 Pro.

This report reveals a dual-lens camera on the back in a horizontal position with an LED flash on the top left corner. This is different from the single camera F7. A recent teaser from Oppo suggests that the smartphone may be arriving in August.

Oppo F9 alleged teaser. Image: Dealntech

The other model numbers listed are said to be regular variants which might be configured differently.

The Bluetooth certification listing for the supposed Oppo F9 and F9 Pro are said to be showing listings similar to Oppo F7, Oppo F7 Youth, Oppo R15 and Realme 1. It is also said to be likely powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 chipset (MT 6771).

Alleged Oppo F9 Bluetooth listings. Image: Dealntech

