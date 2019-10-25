tech2 News Staff

Since months now, we have been coming across various leaks of Apple's next-generation AirPods. Some dub it as the AirPods 3 and some reports call it the AirPods Pro. Some of the common leaks about the device are that the earphones will support a noise cancellation feature and that the design of the new AirPods' case will also be more compact.

The latest leak, shared by MacRumour first, comes from case maker ESR, who apparently ,made a cover and carrying case for the AirPods. The design per the leaked cases is in line with the hints that were discovered in iOS 13.1.2 beta last month. The leak shows a case wider than the current AirPods case design, but smaller vertically.

The leak suggests another thing, which is that the earphones may now be closer to their final steps of production and could be officially launched soon.

A recent report also suggested that the AirPods Pro could be launched by the end of October. The report also said that the new truly wireless earphones by Apple could be priced at $260, which is about Rs 18,500 as per today's conversion rate.

Apple launched AirPods 2 back in March this year at a price of Rs 14,900.

The second generation of the Apple AirPods pack in Apple’s new H1 chip that has been specially designed for headphones, to deliver faster connect times (for easy and efficient pairing), more talk time and also for a hands-free “Hey Siri” experience.

The highlight of the new H1 chip apart from delivering an improved audio experience and synchronisation is its ability to deliver up to 50 percent more talk time compared to the first generation of AirPods.

Apart from this, the ability to summon Siri without the need to tap on the AirPods 2 is another new feature that Apple’s engineers have added to the new model.

