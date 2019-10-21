Monday, October 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple AirPods Pro to launch by end of this month, may cost $260: Report

The rumoured AirPods Pro have also been leaked with a silicone tip to create a proper seal with your ear.


tech2 News StaffOct 21, 2019 11:52:49 IST

Apple will reportedly announce its truly wireless earphones with noise cancellation — AirPods Pro — by end of this month.

A recent report by China Economic Daily (via The Next Web) suggests that Apple plans to announce the rumoured AirPods Pro as soon as the end of October.

The report also suggests that the purported earphones will retail around $260, which is about Rs 18,500 as per today's conversion rate.

The rumoured highlight feature of the AirPods Pro is noise cancellation. This leak is in line with design leaks we’ve seen so far, which show the AirPods Pro with a silicone tip to create a proper seal with your ear, which could in turn help block out sound.

Apple AirPods Pro to launch by end of this month, may cost 0: Report

Apple Airpods.

While Apple is yet to officially mention the Pro version of its truly wireless earphones, the AirPods Pro do to be a real product. Earlier in this month, an image in the iOS 13.2 beta was spotted that seemed to depict the new AirPods Pro.

Also, there is still a little confusion in the moniker of the earphones. Today's report calls it the Pro version, but many also claim it to be called the AirPods 3.

Separately, an image leak of the purported AirPods 3 also claims that the third-generation earphones will have a smaller charging case as compared to its predecessor.

Apple launched AirPods 2 back in March this year at a price of Rs 14,900.

The second generation of the Apple AirPods pack in Apple’s new H1 chip that has been specially designed for headphones, to deliver faster connect times (for easy and efficient pairing), more talk time and also for a hands-free “Hey Siri” experience.

The highlight of the new H1 chip apart from delivering an improved audio experience and synchronisation is its ability to deliver up to 50 percent more talk time compared to the first generation of AirPods.

Apart from this, the ability to summon Siri without the need to tap on the AirPods 2 is another new feature that Apple’s engineers have added to the new model.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: Maharashtra, Haryana vote for new Assemblies today; by-election for 51 Assembly seats, two LS constituencies also underway; day's top stories

Oct 21, 2019
Daily Bulletin: Maharashtra, Haryana vote for new Assemblies today; by-election for 51 Assembly seats, two LS constituencies also underway; day's top stories

science

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019
First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Spacewalk

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Oct 18, 2019
Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Malaria

Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Oct 17, 2019
Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Cyborg

Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Oct 17, 2019