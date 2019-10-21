tech2 News Staff

Apple will reportedly announce its truly wireless earphones with noise cancellation — AirPods Pro — by end of this month.

A recent report by China Economic Daily (via The Next Web) suggests that Apple plans to announce the rumoured AirPods Pro as soon as the end of October.

The report also suggests that the purported earphones will retail around $260, which is about Rs 18,500 as per today's conversion rate.

The rumoured highlight feature of the AirPods Pro is noise cancellation. This leak is in line with design leaks we’ve seen so far, which show the AirPods Pro with a silicone tip to create a proper seal with your ear, which could in turn help block out sound.

While Apple is yet to officially mention the Pro version of its truly wireless earphones, the AirPods Pro do to be a real product. Earlier in this month, an image in the iOS 13.2 beta was spotted that seemed to depict the new AirPods Pro.

Also, there is still a little confusion in the moniker of the earphones. Today's report calls it the Pro version, but many also claim it to be called the AirPods 3.

Separately, an image leak of the purported AirPods 3 also claims that the third-generation earphones will have a smaller charging case as compared to its predecessor.

Apple launched AirPods 2 back in March this year at a price of Rs 14,900.

The second generation of the Apple AirPods pack in Apple’s new H1 chip that has been specially designed for headphones, to deliver faster connect times (for easy and efficient pairing), more talk time and also for a hands-free “Hey Siri” experience.

The highlight of the new H1 chip apart from delivering an improved audio experience and synchronisation is its ability to deliver up to 50 percent more talk time compared to the first generation of AirPods.

Apart from this, the ability to summon Siri without the need to tap on the AirPods 2 is another new feature that Apple’s engineers have added to the new model.

