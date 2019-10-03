tech2 News Staff

While the AirPods are extremely handy and compact and are extremely easy to use if you're an Apple user, one thing it has lacked is noise-cancelling which is something that its competition has been implementing. Now it would appear that this feature could be coming to the upcoming AirPods as per a code found in the latest iOS 13.2 beta.

As per a recent discovery by 9to5Mac, the iOS 13.2 beta build contains a glyph image of what looks like the upcoming AirPods. While the image is low-res and black and white, it gives us a fair idea on the new design language for the AirPods.

From what we can make out from the image, the next-gen AirPods will have a noise-cancellation and will come with traditional ear tips that that extend out from the white stems. If noise cancellation is what Apple is really aiming for then it would need to create a better seal with your ears like many competing products are already doing.

The report states that iOS 13.2 contains references to a "focus mode" which could be Apple's feature for noise cancellation. These new AirPods could be unveiled at the next hardware event by Apple later in October or early November where the company is expected to show the 16-inch MacBook, new iPad Pros and more.