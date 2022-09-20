Tuesday, September 20, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

After Apple, Samsung too will be bringing emergency satellite connectivity to some Galaxy devices

Samsung might start providing Emergency SOS Satellite connectivity feature with the Galaxy S23 series, just like Apple does with the new iPhone 14 series. Samsung will be using Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites for this feature.


Mehul Reuben DasSep 20, 2022 11:53:21 IST

One of Apple’s biggest announcements at their ‘Far Out’ event, when they launched the iPhone 14 series, was the new emergency satellite connectivity feature that they announced. There’s no question about it, but it was one of the most significant and impactful new features that Apple has added to its smartphones this year. 

Looks like Samsung will be following suit and offer a similar feature.

After Apple, Samsung too will be bringing emergency satellite connectivity to some Galaxy devices

As expected, major Android smartphone manufacturers are also going to add this feature to their upcoming smartphones. We learnt earlier this month that Google will be enabling this feature on Android soon, so that manufacturers can put the necessary hardware in their devices, although we still don’t know if the upcoming Pixel 7 series will have this feature or not.

A recent report suggests that the South Korean tech giant is looking to bring this feature in their premium smartphones by next year. In all likelihood, it will be limited to their flagship devices, so one can expect to see the feature first in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Series. 

Meanwhile, certain reports also claim that Huawei will also be introducing the feature in the upcoming Mate 50 series. However, it should be noted that a lot of countries have banned Huawei devices, including networking hardware and smartphones over security concerns, so it should be interesting to see how this pans out.

Samsung is tipped to join hands with Elon Musk to bring this feature to the Galaxy devices. Musk’s Starlink Satellite services are available in many countries and that would help the South Korean tech giant in hassle-free execution. 

Apple on the other hand has partnered with Globalstar for their Emergency SOS Satellite connectivity feature and will start rolling out in Canada and the United States by the end of this year. Other countries might start supporting the feature, depending on local governments, after certain legal obligations and requirements are met.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung

Samsung No MO FOMO Festival Sale announced, top deals on phones & tablets on website & exclusive outlets

Sep 20, 2022
Samsung No MO FOMO Festival Sale announced, top deals on phones & tablets on website & exclusive outlets
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 will get the same display size and resolution as the Galaxy S22

Samsung

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 will get the same display size and resolution as the Galaxy S22

Sep 12, 2022

science

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022