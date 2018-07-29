Sunday, July 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 29 July, 2018 11:44 IST

A sized down iPad Pro 2018 may come without a headphone jack, say reports

There are hints of the iPhone 2018 lineup being cheaper and also coming out with a few changes.

A new set of rumours floating around the iPad Pro might be disheartening for some users as the latest leak suggests that iPad Pro may be sizing down a bit. Also, not so surprisingly, it is said to come without the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Representational image. Pixabay

Representational image. Pixabay

According to a new report by the Japanese website Macotakara, both iPad Pros will have reduced dimensions. The 10.5-inch model is said to shrink down from 250.6 x 174.1 x 6.1 mm to 247.5 x 178.7 x 6 mm, while the 12.9-inch model is supposedly getting a deeper cut. It will be trimmed down to 280 x 215 x 6.4 mm from the current dimensions: of 305.7 x 220.6 x 6.9mm.

iPad Pro. Image: Macotakara

iPad Pro. Image: Macotakara

The report adds that the iPad Pro might come with Face ID, which had been mentioned in the earlier reports as well. The website notes that the Face ID might not work in the landscape mode. Also, the tablet may be made to be used in the vertical format as Apple is also said to shift the smart connectors to the bottom end of the phone.

iPhone

iPhone "Full Active" display. Image: Macotakara

The report also mentions changes that can be coming to the iPhone lineup as well. The rumoured 6.1 LCD model might feature a "full active" display with four narrow bezels. They might also utilise a "Japan Pixel Eyes" sensor.

The new iPhone lineup is expected to be cheaper than last year's iPhone X.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream
PUBG MOBILE Stream

PUBG MOBILE Stream
How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?
Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

also see

Apple

Apple iPhone 9 leaked case renders reveal notched display and single-lens camera

Jul 16, 2018

wireless charging

Apple just patented tech that wirelessly transfers power to another device

Jul 27, 2018

Apple

LG Display pens deal with Apple to supply OLED and LCD displays for 2018 iPhones

Jul 14, 2018

Apple

Chinese manufacturer BOE aims to supply Apple with OLED display panels in future

Jul 23, 2018

Internet Speeds

Apple iPhones lag behind Samsung and Google phones in internet speed tests: Report

Jul 24, 2018

iPhone

Apple iPhone 9 Plus case renders show that its the biggest iPhone yet

Jul 17, 2018

science

Space

After discovery of Martian lake, astronaut Norishige Kanai dreams of space return

Jul 29, 2018

Heatwaves

Increasingly frequent heatwaves from Arctic to Japan: A sign of things to come?

Jul 29, 2018

Lunar Eclipse

Monsoon may play spoilsport during century's longest lunar eclipse on 27 July

Jul 27, 2018

Lunar Eclipse

From penumbra to totality: Detailed schedule of the century's longest lunar eclipse

Jul 27, 2018