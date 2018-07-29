A new set of rumours floating around the iPad Pro might be disheartening for some users as the latest leak suggests that iPad Pro may be sizing down a bit. Also, not so surprisingly, it is said to come without the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

According to a new report by the Japanese website Macotakara, both iPad Pros will have reduced dimensions. The 10.5-inch model is said to shrink down from 250.6 x 174.1 x 6.1 mm to 247.5 x 178.7 x 6 mm, while the 12.9-inch model is supposedly getting a deeper cut. It will be trimmed down to 280 x 215 x 6.4 mm from the current dimensions: of 305.7 x 220.6 x 6.9mm.

The report adds that the iPad Pro might come with Face ID, which had been mentioned in the earlier reports as well. The website notes that the Face ID might not work in the landscape mode. Also, the tablet may be made to be used in the vertical format as Apple is also said to shift the smart connectors to the bottom end of the phone.

The report also mentions changes that can be coming to the iPhone lineup as well. The rumoured 6.1 LCD model might feature a "full active" display with four narrow bezels. They might also utilise a "Japan Pixel Eyes" sensor.

The new iPhone lineup is expected to be cheaper than last year's iPhone X.