New details and specifics about Apple’s fall hardware lineup are out and they include updates for the iPad Pro, Mac refreshes including the Mac mini, new screen sizes for the Apple Watch, and more. Here's a prediction by a supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities, published in his research note, according to a report by 9t05Mac.

The three new iPhones that Apple will launch include an updated 5.8-inch OLED model and a new 6.5-inch OLED model, as well as a new 6.1-inch LCD model. This is pretty much in line with what we have been hearing over the last few months. The 6.1-inch LCD iPhone is also expected to be priced economically to drive sales.

There will be an update in the iPad Pro models, and they are predicted to come with Face ID and no Home button. In terms of display, the updated iPad Pro's will come in a 12.9-inch version and a rather new 11-inch version. Looks like the 10.5-inch iPad Pro will be put to rest if that happens.

The Mac lineup is also expected to get some much-needed love during this year's hardware event according to Kuo. Many new Mac updates are on their way. These include chip upgrades for the MacBook, MacBook Pro, iMac, and the Mac mini. According to the note, these Mac updates will see “significant display-performance upgrades.” Further, a new low-priced notebook, which will not be called the MacBook Air will be launched.

Kuo also predicts that the updates in the Apple Watch will see two slightly larger displays, 1.57-inch and 1.78-inch. They will also have an enhanced heart rate detection. There is no information on whether the Apple Watch updates will simply be larger screens in the already existing body or a completely new makeover.

AirPower will be apparently shipping this fall and its mass production is predicted. And finally, the AirPods are also said to be getting a new update and will have improved wireless performance, hands-free Siri, as well as an AirPower-compatible wireless charging case.

We already know that according to a report by Bloomberg, Apple’s planning a new lineup of AirPods for the coming year. The report hints that the new model of its AirPods that will bring features like active noise cancellation and water resistance to wireless earphones range.