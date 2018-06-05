The much awaited and rumoured Face ID in iPad may just be around the corner. iOS developer Guilherme Rambo has been figuring out the new iOS 12 beta as he tweets videos and screenshots for the same.

Rambo explains that iOS 12 contains references to Face ID on the iPad, which are hidden. This includes the setup UI and a relevant section from the Settings menu.

The setup UI seems to be identical to the one for the iPhone X, scaled up of course.

According to a report in The Verge, the inclusion of Face ID for iPads has been planned for this year.

The report further adds that Apple has announced that iOS 12 will work on unifying gesture controls between iPad and iPhone, but it also states that this may be a point of confusion.

Hopefully, all the other improvements and Apple's renewed focus on improving the stability and consistency of iOS will sort out any discrepancies between the two platforms.