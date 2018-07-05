Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is the Nostradamus of the Apple world. He has an almost uncanny ability to sniff out Apple’s best (Worst?) kept secrets. His predictions have been spot on so far, and it’s unlikely that this is going to change anytime soon.

The latest report from Kuo indicates that Apple might have finally decided to have some fun with the phone that made it such an icon. According to 9to5Mac, Kuo predicts that the 6.5-inch flagship iPhone for 2018 will be available in black, white and gold. That’s not particularly exciting, we’ve seen enough gold phones, what is exciting is his prediction for the smaller, cheaper, 6.1-inch LCD iPhone model. This phone, predicts Kuo, will be available in grey, white, blue, red, and — wait for it — orange!

9to5Mac has some very interesting mock-ups of the phones, and they certainly look for more appealing than the boring black, grey and gold phones we've been subjected to for so long.

On a less interesting note, Kuo reportedly added that the 6.5-inch model would retail for $1,000 and support dual SIMs. The cheaper model is predicted to retail at $700. Only the 6.5-inch model is expected to come with a dual-camera.

Kuo made no mention of the previously rumoured 5.8-inch option. He has apparently predicted that Apple will sell up to 70 million new iPhones in Q4 2018.

Whatever the case, Apple’s new phones are expected to debut in September, a month after Samsung Debuts its Galaxy Note 9 and a month before Google’s Pixel 3 lineup.