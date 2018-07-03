Xiaomi just launched the YU Y720 Lite, a new gaming mouse. It is by an esports company called Blazing Soul, where Xiaomi is a co-investor.

The device, which comes with a maximum sensitivity of 7,200 dpi sensitivity is priced at CNY 349 (about Rs 3,600) and can be bought on Xiaomi's YouPin e-commerce site.

The mouse has a non-slip surface and also features a seven-button setup. This allows for long gaming sessions. It also has RGB lighting, and the company claims that it supports up to 1.6 million colours.

To make life easier for gamers, the mouse includes 5 pre-set DPI modes and support for easy switching. The switches used are among the best in the business, with Xiaomi opting for Omron mechanical units. The sensor is a PMW3360 optical engine paired with a 32-bit CPU clocked at 48 MHz.

On 29 June, Xiaomi launched two new mousepads, the Xiaomi Mi Mouse Pad and the Mi Smart Mouse Pad in China. The Mi Mouse Pad has been designed primarily for gaming and is priced at CNY 49 (about Rs 499), while the Mi Smart Pad comes with features such as wireless charging and RGB lighting, and is priced at CNY 259 (about Rs 2,700).