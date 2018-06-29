Xiaomi just launched two new mousepads, the Xiaomi Mi Mouse Pad and the Mi Smart Mouse Pad in China. The Mi Mouse Pad has been designed primarily for gaming while the Mi Smart Pad comes with features such as wireless charging and RGB lighting.

The Xiaomi Mi Mouse Pad, comes with what Xiaomi calls a PC surface material, enhancing the sensor performance and the mouse speed tracking. Primarily designed for gamers, it comes with a suction cup design at its bottom to keep the pad in position. This prevents shaking or slipping. It is priced at CNY 49 (about Rs 499) and can be bought on Xiaomi's YouPin e-commerce site.

The mouse pad measures 355 mm in length and 255 mm in breadth and has a thickness of about 2.35 mm.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Mouse Pad features a Qi wireless charging module, which helps users to charge the wireless mouse and also a smartphone, at any time with an output of 7.5 W. According to Xiaomi, the charging efficiency of the mouse pad is 75 percent. The Mi Smart Mouse Pad comes with a price tag of CNY 259 (about Rs 2,700).

The smart mousepad also features a knob, which upon rotating to the left or right switches between different lighting modes. It changes the RGB light setting with support for about 16.8 million colours and is also available on Xiaomi's YouPin e-commerce site.

What makes the Mi Smart Mousepad even more smart is when connected to the computer, it can be used to control its volume. It also features a TPU anti-slip mat at the bottom which ensures that it doesn't slide off your table while using it.