Xbox E3 2019 press conference’s duration is going to be under two hours

Last year’s Xbox press conference during E3 went on for 1 hour and 38 minutes.

tech2 News StaffJun 07, 2019 20:23:46 IST

Microsoft’s Xbox E3 2019 briefing is scheduled to take place on 10 June and the entire briefing will go on for under two hours. The duration was confirmed by Xbox' marketing General Manager Aaron Greenberg on Twitter.

Microsoft Xbox E3 2018.

Initially, Twitter user Alex spotted a two-hour runtime on a TV guide to which Greenberg replied saying, “We are actually under 2 hours.” He also mentioned how excited he and his team are to see the reactions of fans for their E3 show.

If we are to follow the leaks that have appeared around Microsoft’s announcements at E3, it looks like the company might put up quite a successful presentation. Rumoured games include Halo: Infinite, Gears 5, Age of Empires IV and a new Fable title. We will get some information on the next generation of the Xbox gaming console. However, a full reveal about it is highly doubtful.

Another big announcement that has the industry is quite stoked about is Project xCloud, that is Microsoft’s foray into cloud gaming to streaming games from practically anywhere without needing beefy hardware. It’s also rumoured to be more powerful than Google’s Stadia game streaming service that was first unveiled at Game Developers Conference (GDC) and its pricing and availability were recently announced.

The Xbox E3 2019 press conference is scheduled at 1.30 am IST on 10 June. We will be bringing you all the latest updates from the show as they are announced.

