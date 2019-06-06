tech2 News Staff

Cloud gaming is going to be a highly discussed topic this year. While Google is set to reveal all the details of its Stadia service at its own Stadia Connect event today, Microsoft will likely take the announcement of its own service to its Xbox E3 press conference scheduled on 10 June.

Microsoft has a lot on its plate this year with announcements across games, software, and hardware at E3 2019. However, the most interesting to us is its cloud streaming service Project xCloud. Absolutely nothing was known about the service until now, whether it’s about the pricing or how powerful it’s going to be. Microsoft has been talking about it for more than a year but there hasn’t been any official reveal about the service. However, at E3 20190, that might change.

According to a speculative piece by Thurrott on Microsoft’s E3 plans, Project xCloud is supposedly more powerful than Google Stadia. “While I don’t think Microsoft will share the raw performance figures of xCloud, I have heard that it does best Google’s previously announced 10.7 teraflops,” said the report.

The report goes on to mention that a live demo of xCloud was also a part of the plan for the press conference. In the demo, a remote location away from the venue will be used to showcase someone using xCloud from their home.

Sony had recently announced a partnership with Microsoft for a cloud streaming service as well. Sony's version will take advantage of Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform, which means that Microsoft could potentially be host to two of the largest gaming platforms in the world.

Many leaks have been doing the rounds since a few months and the list of games includes Halo: Infinite, Gears 5, Age of Empires IV and a new Fable game. This year, Xbox is the only console that will be present at E3 since Sony has backed out from presenting anything. Although we might not get a full reveal of the next generation of Xbox gaming consoles, the company could share details about its performance bump and a few highlighted features.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.