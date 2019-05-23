Thursday, May 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Microsoft’s E3 2019 plans have reportedly leaked and include Age of Empires 4

Xbox will be the only console company presenting at the E3 press conference this year

tech2 News StaffMay 23, 2019 19:59:50 IST

We are closing in on the annual E3 expo, arguably the biggest gaming conference in the world. While we are slowly learning about gaming studios and developers presenting at the conference, it seems like Microsoft’s plans for E3 have been leaked even before an official announcement was made.

Microsoft’s E3 2019 plans have reportedly leaked and include Age of Empires 4

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, discusses the Xbox One family of devices. Image: Microsoft.

The leak comes from NeoGAF user Braldryr who posted a comprehensive list of things that could happen at Microsoft’s Xbox briefing. Several games are said to be announced and showcased by Xbox from different studios and developers. The following games are said to be getting announcement or gameplay reveal at the event.

  • Halo: Infinite
  • Gears 5
  • Gears Tactics
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Bleeding Edge
  • The Outer Worlds
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Age of Empires IV
  • Fable
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Battletoads

As already mentioned, Xbox is going to be the only console-maker presenting at E3, its next-generation consoles are to be the highlight of the briefing. Reportedly codenamed as Xbox Lockhart or Xbox Anaconda, the specs are going to be revealed but not the physical device. The full reveal will happen sometime next year.

Additionally, Project xCloud is another focus that Microsoft will possibly be detailing at E3. Considering how Google has entered the field with Stadia and the recent partnership between Sony and Microsoft for Sony’s game streaming service, Microsoft will definitely have something up its sleeve to showcase this year.

There are many more speculated announcements that could happen at the event. If everything mentioned in the post does eventually happen, then Microsoft is in for an impressive year at E3 2019. We’ll be bringing all the important announcements and updates from all the gaming studios as they happen, so stay tuned for our coverage.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications


also see

GTA

Grand Theft Auto VI may not arrive on Google Stadia due to hardware limitations

May 23, 2019
Grand Theft Auto VI may not arrive on Google Stadia due to hardware limitations
Microsoft and Sony announce partnership for gaming, image sensors and cloud services

Sony

Microsoft and Sony announce partnership for gaming, image sensors and cloud services

May 17, 2019
Microsoft Build 2019: Soon an AI companion on Word will help you write better

Microsoft

Microsoft Build 2019: Soon an AI companion on Word will help you write better

May 09, 2019
Sony's PlayStation team was kept in the dark about Microsoft partnership: Report

Sony

Sony's PlayStation team was kept in the dark about Microsoft partnership: Report

May 21, 2019
Microsoft to start automatically pushing Windows 1903 update within weeks

Windows

Microsoft to start automatically pushing Windows 1903 update within weeks

May 22, 2019
Huawei laptops have reportedly been taken down from the Microsoft store

Huawei

Huawei laptops have reportedly been taken down from the Microsoft store

May 23, 2019

science

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

Heart health

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

May 22, 2019
Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

plastic

Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

May 22, 2019
Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now

Koala

Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now "functionally extinct"

May 22, 2019
World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

Kilogram

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

May 21, 2019