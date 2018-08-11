Saturday, August 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 11 August, 2018 15:57 IST

PUBG Lite version launched, will come to India after some field tests: Report

The game reportedly weighs only 30 MB, as opposed to the 1.6 GB that the regular app weighs.

PUBG and Fortnite are pretty much the games of the year. While Fortnite is still a few days away from hitting the Play Store, PUBG has been ruling the phone gaming arena already. But, it left leave out users who own phones that don’t support graphic-intensive games.

However, now, according to a report by The Quint, Tencent Games, the makers of PUBG, have launched a lighter version of the game app. As of now the PUBG Mobile Lite is available only in the Philippines.

PUBG

PUBG

The makers also confirmed to the publication that they will soon be launching the light app in India, “after running some field test”.

“We are currently testing out the LITE version of PUBG Mobile and optimising it for Indian networks and devices, post successful testing we will release it in India in the near future,” Tencent Games was quoted as saying.

Reportedly, the game weighs only 30 MB, as opposed to the 1.6 GB that the regular app weighs.

The Lite version will be compatible with all devices above Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich. And the current version of the game available is 0.5.0.

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

also see

Fortnite on Android

Fortnite Mobile is not officially available on Play Store, Google warns players

Aug 11, 2018

Nokia 7 Plus

Android 9 Pie Developer Preview build beta 4 now available on the Nokia 7 Plus

Aug 09, 2018

Fortnite

Here's the first look of Fortnite for Android ahead of the Galaxy Note 9 launch

Aug 09, 2018

YouTube Music

YouTube Music to get SD card support, quality selection option, and more

Aug 02, 2018

Playable Ads

Facebook launches its own version of playable ads to improve game monetisation

Aug 03, 2018

WhatsApp update

WhatsApp may soon update the way you report chats or groups on the app

Aug 10, 2018

science

Parker Solar Probe

What the Parker Solar Probe is chasing on it's 7-year-long study of our Sun

Aug 11, 2018

Meteor Shower

Perseid meteor shower this weekend: Here's everything you need to know about it

Aug 10, 2018

Plastic Ban

New Zealand becomes the latest country to ban single-use plastic shopping bags

Aug 10, 2018

Tesla & SpaceX

A deep-dive into SpaceX — Musk's vision for a privatised Tesla?

Aug 10, 2018