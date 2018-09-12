Wednesday, September 12, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 12 September, 2018 12:16 IST

PUBG Mobile's latest update brings the Sanhok mini-map, QBZ rifle and more

PUBG Mobile's blog states that it has added an improved cheating plug-in recognition to stop hackers.

Tencent has announced another massive update for the mobile version of the insanely famous multiplayer title PlayersUnknown's Battleground or as it is most commonly referred to as PUBG.

In this latest update, Tencent has introduced the mini-map Sanhok which was earlier only present on the PC/Xbox version of the game. Apart from that, there are some other measures introduced to stop hackers from playing.

As per PUBG Mobile's blog, the Sanhok map will go live today in several countries. The map is actually more of a smaller version of the Miramar and Eragnel maps. This means there is less room to gather resources and more of encountering other players. The new map will include a new flare gun to use, as well as the QBZ Rifle and a new Pick-Up Truck that can be customised.

Apart from this, you can also drive Bulletproof UAZ with 4 seats and pick up quantities can now be specified in settings so that you don't pick up loot in excess.

PUBG Mobile's blog states that it has added an improved cheating plug-in recognition and also added report buttons to more pages.

In more news related to PUBG, Tencent Games has announced that it will host a PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2018 for students across more than 1,000 colleges in more than 30 cities in India. The championship will take place from 26 September to 21 October.

