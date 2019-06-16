tech2 News Staff

On the second day of the regional finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019 esports tournament, Team SouL claimed victory after six long matches. The winning team will be heading over to Berlin, Germany, in July to represent India in the Spring Split of the PMCO Global Finals 2019.

The regional finals were held in Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi on 14-15 June. After the first day of gruelling battles, six teams made it through to the finals. Team SouL won with 254 points whereas the runner-up TeamIND scored 246 points. Both the teams were quite close throughout but the former took away the final Chicken Dinner.

The final standings of PMCO 2019 regional finals are as follows:

Team SouL TeamIND Indian Tigers Entity Gaming Learn From Past ORB GodLike Evil BIG Fellas Hydra MegaStars 8bit PAiN Retribution TeamInsidious RiP OFFICIAL The Brawlers DAKU Official

You can watch the entire livestream of the second day of the PMCO 2019 India finals below:



