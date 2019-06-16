Sunday, June 16, 2019Back to
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Team Soul wins regional finals and qualifies for Berlin

Team Soul will be representing India at the finals of PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 in Berlin

tech2 News StaffJun 16, 2019 17:09:34 IST

On the second day of the regional finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019 esports tournament, Team SouL claimed victory after six long matches. The winning team will be heading over to Berlin, Germany, in July to represent India in the Spring Split of the PMCO Global Finals 2019.

PUBG Mobile Club Open.

The regional finals were held in Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi on 14-15 June. After the first day of gruelling battles, six teams made it through to the finals. Team SouL won with 254 points whereas the runner-up TeamIND scored 246 points. Both the teams were quite close throughout but the former took away the final Chicken Dinner.

The final standings of PMCO 2019 regional finals are as follows:

  1. Team SouL
  2. TeamIND
  3. Indian Tigers
  4. Entity Gaming
  5. Learn From Past
  6. ORB
  7. GodLike
  8. Evil BIG Fellas
  9. Hydra
  10. MegaStars
  11. 8bit
  12. PAiN Retribution
  13. TeamInsidious
  14. RiP OFFICIAL
  15. The Brawlers
  16. DAKU Official

You can watch the entire livestream of the second day of the PMCO 2019 India finals below:

