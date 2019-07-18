tech2 News Staff

There were three Indian teams who had qualified in the PUBG Mobile Club Open Indian finals and are on their way to Berlin to compete at the global stage. However, there appears to be a holdup with the visa process for Germany and none of the members of the qualified teams has been granted permission to enter the country.

As per AFKGaming, the three teams which are SOUL, TeamIND and Indian Tigers, who will be representing India at PMCO Spring Split are facing an unknown issue with their visas. In the Indian leg of PMCO, SOUL emerged as the winners and will directly be participating in the slot in the main event which begins from 26 July. This means that the members of SOUL still have some time to re-apply for a visa to play in Berlin.

The story is grim for members of TeamIND and Indian Tigers who came second and third respectively in the PMCO Indian finals. They have to take part in the prelims of the Spring Split which starts on 20 July. This means that neither TeamIND nor Indian Tigers will be going to Germany and instead will be forced to play the Prelims from the NODWIN office in Delhi.

What this means is that the ping difference to EU will certainly mean that TeamIND and Indian Tigers will have a massive disadvantage going into the Prelims. In competitive games such as these even the slightest of lag could be the difference between winning and losing.

