PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Berlin LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch the tournament Online

PUBG Mobile Club Open Finals 2019 is being held in Germany and representing the country is TEAM SOUL.

tech2 News StaffJul 25, 2019 14:18:49 IST

India has never been a country that has scored big any global esports events as it was an industry that, for the most part, was frowned upon. However, that has changed with the entry of PUBG Mobile which is on its way to change the face of the mobile gaming industry in India.

The PUBG Mobile Club Open Finals 2019 is being held in Germany and representing the country is TEAM SOUL lead by the wildly popular mobile streamer Mortal. Starting tomorrow ie 26 July SOUL will have to take part in a gruelling set of matches spread across three days with 15 other teams to get a prize of $180,000. Here's when and where to watch the event.

PUBG Mobile Club Open Finals 2019: When and where to watch

There will be a live stream link provided on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube page. You can also catch all the action on PUBG Mobile Club Open's official website. The timing of the first match is scheduled at 3.50 pm IST and it should end by around 8.00 pm IST. Tech2 will cover the event, so make sure you tune in to our website.

There will be four games played on the four different maps of PUBG: Mobile. All 16 teams will play and points will be awarded based on each team's performance in each match. These will include things like most damage, most kills, most revives and of course the maximum points will be given for winning the game

