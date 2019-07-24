tech2 News Staff

After a lot of visa drama wherein TeamIND and Indian Tigers were denied a German visa for the PUBG Mobile Club Open tournament in Berlin, the winners of the Indian leg, TEAM SOUL, have obtained the visa and are on their way to represent the country.

The announcement was made by the twitter handle of PUBG Mobile India. TEAM SOUL will be part of 16 teams who will compete for three days at PMCO for a $180,000 prize starting from 26 July. The members of TEAM SOUL are Mortal, Owais, Viper, Ronak.

We are excited to announce that TEAM SOUL has secured their VISA and they will be heading to BERLIN to represent 🇮🇳 INDIA in the #PMCO Spring Split GLOBAL FINALS! Thanks to everyone in the community for the support and patience. pic.twitter.com/DlFhRrglDX — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) July 24, 2019

TeamIND and Indian Tigers from India were knocked off in the prelims stage. X-Quest, Purple Mood Esports, Team Queso, Top Esports and All Rejection Gaming were the top 5 teams which qualified into the finals from the prelims.

Qualified teams

Team SOUL - India

- India All Rejection Gaming, Team SCARZ Black — Japan

— Japan X-Quest, Top Esports, Elite Esports — China

— China GC Busan, Team Queso — South Korea

— South Korea Team Nova Esports — Wildcard entry

— Wildcard entry Brazilian Killers — South America

— South America Team Unique — Europe

— Europe Team SNT — Middle East

— Middle East Purple Mood E-Sport, RRQ, Bigetron Esports — Soth-East Asia

— Soth-East Asia Space Station Gaming — North America

