PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Finals: India's TEAM SOUL obtain German visa for the tournament

TEAM SOUL will be part of 16 teams who will compete for three days at PMCO for a $180,000 prize.

tech2 News StaffJul 24, 2019 15:57:37 IST

After a lot of visa drama wherein TeamIND and Indian Tigers were denied a German visa for the PUBG Mobile Club Open tournament in Berlin, the winners of the Indian leg, TEAM SOUL, have obtained the visa and are on their way to represent the country.

Team SOUL members.

The announcement was made by the twitter handle of PUBG Mobile India. TEAM SOUL will be part of 16 teams who will compete for three days at PMCO for a $180,000 prize starting from 26 July. The members of TEAM SOUL are Mortal, Owais, Viper, Ronak.

TeamIND and Indian Tigers from India were knocked off in the prelims stage.  X-Quest, Purple Mood Esports, Team Queso, Top Esports and All Rejection Gaming were the top 5 teams which qualified into the finals from the prelims.

Click here for Day 1 Schedule

Qualified teams

  • Team SOUL - India
  • All Rejection Gaming, Team SCARZ Black — Japan
  • X-Quest, Top Esports, Elite Esports — China
  • GC Busan, Team Queso — South Korea
  • Team Nova Esports — Wildcard entry
  • Brazilian Killers — South America
  • Team Unique — Europe
  • Team SNT — Middle East
  • Purple Mood E-Sport, RRQ, Bigetron Esports — Soth-East Asia
  • Space Station Gaming — North America

Stay tuned for more coverage of the PUBG Mobile Club Open Finals on tech2!

 

