tech2 News Staff

It’s true. All of it. It turns out that all those 3D design renders of the PlayStation 5 Dev kit were actually the real deal. This has been confirmed by an image posted on Twitter that shows the V-shaped design of the console.

As reported by Critical Hit, Twitter user @Alcoholikaust shared an image of two PS5 dev kits placed side-by-side with the caption “PS5 anyone?” While the design choice started off a discussion on the V-shape in the middle, The Verge’s Tom Warren quoted the tweet saying that this indeed was the PS5 devkit. He added that the peculiar shape would allow developers to stack the devkits to run multiple stress tests for their games. Because of the vents in the middle, the air can be pushed out from the sides to make cooling more efficient.

Back in August, patents leaked out that linked to Sony showing a hardware device. The patent design was then used to create 3D renders to show how the device looked like. Looking at the images, it looks exactly like the rendered images. The image posted on Twitter also showed the PS5 controllers that could be called DualShock 5.

However, there’s still no information on how the consumer version of the PlayStation 5 is going to look like. The dev kits are never close to the final public version and this is only going to be for developers. We do hope it follows the same monolithic and minimalist design and doesn’t go for a radical design choice like the dev kit. We'll know for sure in 2020 when the next generation of PlayStation is unveiled.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.