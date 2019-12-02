Monday, December 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PlayStation 5 Dev kit pictures on Twitter confirm the leaked patent design images

The patent design of the PS5 Dev kit had leaked out earlier that showed a futuristic-looking console.


tech2 News StaffDec 02, 2019 16:06:27 IST

It’s true. All of it. It turns out that all those 3D design renders of the PlayStation 5 Dev kit were actually the real deal. This has been confirmed by an image posted on Twitter that shows the V-shaped design of the console.

PlayStation 5 Dev kit pictures on Twitter confirm the leaked patent design images

Sony PlayStation 5 devkit 3D render. Image: LetsGoDigital.

As reported by Critical Hit, Twitter user @Alcoholikaust shared an image of two PS5 dev kits placed side-by-side with the caption “PS5 anyone?” While the design choice started off a discussion on the V-shape in the middle, The Verge’s Tom Warren quoted the tweet saying that this indeed was the PS5 devkit. He added that the peculiar shape would allow developers to stack the devkits to run multiple stress tests for their games. Because of the vents in the middle, the air can be pushed out from the sides to make cooling more efficient.

Back in August, patents leaked out that linked to Sony showing a hardware device. The patent design was then used to create 3D renders to show how the device looked like. Looking at the images, it looks exactly like the rendered images. The image posted on Twitter also showed the PS5 controllers that could be called DualShock 5.

However, there’s still no information on how the consumer version of the PlayStation 5 is going to look like. The dev kits are never close to the final public version and this is only going to be for developers. We do hope it follows the same monolithic and minimalist design and doesn’t go for a radical design choice like the dev kit. We'll know for sure in 2020 when the next generation of PlayStation is unveiled.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

PlayStation 5

Sony patent reveals PS5 controller design that’s similar to the Dualshock 4

Nov 19, 2019
Sony patent reveals PS5 controller design that’s similar to the Dualshock 4
Black Friday 2019: Best video game deals on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Black Friday Games

Black Friday 2019: Best video game deals on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Nov 29, 2019
Samsung to restart manufacturing TVs in India early next year after govt rolls back custom duty on display panels

NewsTracker

Samsung to restart manufacturing TVs in India early next year after govt rolls back custom duty on display panels

Nov 21, 2019
Chehre: Samir Soni joins cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's upcoming thriller

Bollywood

Chehre: Samir Soni joins cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's upcoming thriller

Nov 26, 2019
Anu Malik steps down as Indian Idol 11 judge; says, 'Will get back only after I have cleared my name'

NowStreaming

Anu Malik steps down as Indian Idol 11 judge; says, 'Will get back only after I have cleared my name'

Nov 21, 2019
Out of Love review: Rasika Dugal's measured performance can't save this fest of cliches and melodrama

Out of Love review: Rasika Dugal's measured performance can't save this fest of cliches and melodrama

Nov 26, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019