tech2 News Staff

Sony has already confirmed that the PlayStation 5 is coming out in 2020. We also have details about some of the important features of the PS5 including support for ray tracing, 8K graphics, 3D audio, fast SSD storage and much more.

New details have emerged about the next generation of controllers on the upcoming console from patent design leaks, reported by Video Game Chronicle. According to images from a patent filed in Japan, it’s difficult to spot the difference between the current Dualshock 4 controller and the new design. Wider grips have been added while the button placements are the same. The D-pad and the touch bar almost look similar to the current ones.

While it was already known from Wired’s interview that the next controller will be packing a USB-C controller, the patent design images reveal that the light bar is missing. This could probably help in extending the battery life of the controller and hopefully, there will be some LED indicator to denote the battery level.

Sony is yet to confirm any of these details, including the official name of the controller. Until then, we could just call it ‘Dualshock 5’. What the company has confirmed is that it will be moving to haptic feedback on the controllers instead of the current rumble technology. The L2 and R2 buttons will have “adaptive triggers” to allow a variable level of resistance.

The leaked images may or may not look like the final product since this is probably an early design. We’ll get to know more about the next PlayStation console and an official look, probably at E3 2020.

