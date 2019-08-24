tech2 News Staff

We’re far from getting a first look at the next generation of the PlayStation. Sony didn’t attend this year’s E3 gaming expo nor did it have much of a presence at Gamescom 2019. However, new 3D renders created from a few patent design leaks might have given us a glimpse of the PlayStation 5 or the PS5 development kit.

The leak came from a ResetEra thread that showed the design of a hardware device. It was quite a bulky design that is completely different from the design of the previous generation of PlayStation consoles. However, the industrial design has a ‘V’ at the centre that could be referring to the roman numeral of five.

Development kits are usually different from the consumer version since they have specific features that are useful to developers while testing their games on the platform.

IGN reported that a Twitter user named Matthew Stott, who’s a video game developer, confirmed that this was indeed the devkit and they have some of them in office. However, the tweet and account have been deleted now. There hasn’t been any official confirmation whether if it’s true but if it is, then it would be a major breach of an NDA. Anyway, since this is an internal thing, we possibly won’t even get to know.

After the leaks poured out, LetsGoDigital decided to actually create 3D renders of the device based on the images. However, all of this is the only speculation that could also be an early design. The majority of the discussion agrees that this has to be the development kit since the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro also had bulky devkits. And the consumer product looked much slimmer and minimalist in design.

The upcoming PlayStation will be powered by an AMD chip. It’s based on the third generation of the chip manufacturer’s Ryzen lineup. The octa-core chip uses AMD’s new 7 nm Zen 2 microarchitecture. In terms of the GPU, the console will be using a custom variant belonging to the Radeon Navi GPU architecture capable of supporting up to 8K graphics. Sony’s next-gen console will still support physical media or discs. It’s going to be backwards compatible with PS4 games.

The company could be looking at a big announcement for the PS5 at E3 in 2020 which coincides with the rumoured May 2020 launch timeline.

