Where’s my pickaxe at? Let’s go!

Netflix has reportedly entered into a deal with Telltale Games to bring the gaming experience to its platform.

In a report first shared by TechRadar, Netflix has confirmed that a streamable version of Minecraft: Story Mode will soon be coming to the platform, which will offer an adapted version of the Telltale Games original.

However, Netflix has made it very clear that this episodic interactive series does not indicate its entry into the gaming market. “We don’t have any plans to get into gaming. There’s a broad spectrum of entertainment available today. Games have become increasingly cinematic, but we view this as interactive narrative storytelling on our service,” Netflix told TechRadar.

Similar to the original Telltale Games series, Minecraft: Story Mode on Netflix will also be a five-part episodic adventure, and will reportedly be available to stream towards the end of the year.

About year ago, Netflix had announced that it would soon begin experimenting with a new way to stream video, through “choose your own adventure” kind of stories, which will allow viewers to pick what happens next. This allows for the same story to have multiple variations. The Minecraft series in the show will be a similar sort of thing.

TechRadar also reports that a new Telltale Games project based on Netflix’s Stranger Things is also under-works, which Netflix has also confirmed and says it will come at a “later date”.

“The Stranger Things project is being published by Telltale at a later date, not on the Netflix service. It's part of our marketing and title promotion efforts,” Netflix says. The company already has a Stranger Things game today and often promotes its shows in other ways on mobile.

Such part-game part-story format isn’t exactly new, but, it is the first time that an online video streaming service is experimenting with it.

Now it remains to be seen to what extent these games work on Netflix’s platform as they do on smartphones.