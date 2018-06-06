Turns out, all this time that we spent cribbing and arguing that some xyz show or movie should come to Netflix, we could have actually just asked Netflix for it. Feeling dumb? Me too!

Apparently, Netflix has an unpublicized, criminally under-utilised section that lets you add requests for the TV Shows and movies that you want to see on the platform. This recently came up when a fan in the Philippines tweeted the official Netflix Philippines account to object that Chelsea Peretti’s 2014 comedy special, One of the Greats, wasn’t available on the service.

Like we should all have apparently known, Netflix directed him to the ‘Request a Title’ page on the website.

You know the drill: https://t.co/G11xj04UWP — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) June 4, 2018

So it’s a common drill? via GIPHY Fortunately Chelsea Peretti was as clueless about this feature as we are. (Feeling less dumb now, phew!)

LITERALLY NO ONE KNOWS THAT DRILL https://t.co/WBq2hJMuS1 — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) June 4, 2018

Of course, I wanted to make sure Peretti and I weren’t the only two people who are unaware of this page, so I scrolled down a little on the Netlfix tweet, and Thank God!

SINCE WHEN IS TJIS A THING — Hypothetically (@hyp0th3tic4lly) June 4, 2018

...wait, this is a thing? — John Wetzel (@jwetzel131) June 5, 2018

I'm making it a thing. — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) June 5, 2018

The next thing I did was, naturally, to look for the ‘Request a title’ page. Fortunately this works for the India website as well. It’s pretty simple!

Log in to your Netflix account (can’t do this if you haven’t subscribed), and click on that little drop down next to your profile icon, and choose Help Centre from there.

When you enter the Help Centre, on the right will be a section for Quick Links, the first option under that will be ‘Request TV shows or movies’.

Click on that link and you will have an option to put in up to three suggestions.

However, you must know that adding a suggestion does not guarantee that Netflix will add that title to the platform. Even after you enter your suggestions, Netflix does show a disclaimer, which reads that “sometimes we just aren't able to license a particular movie or TV show”. So don’t count on it!

