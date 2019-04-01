Monday, April 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Intel's Xe lineup of GPUs has leaked and the specs are almost too good to believe

The Intel Xe 2 GPU is said to offer 66.8 TFLOPS of performance, 32 GB RAM and a bandwidth of 8 TB/s.

tech2 News StaffApr 01, 2019 14:02:37 IST

Intel has been a dominant leader in the CPU market for decades with only AMD giving them some sporadic competition over the years (though AMD completely turned things around a couple of years ago). The graphics card market was dominated by NVIDIA and AMD until the latter went into a deep slumber for a few years. The CPU space has also been getting quite dull (How many more cores can you add?) and computing is increasingly shifting to the much faster, more capable GPUs, hardware that's primarily been used for gaming.

Intel's been trying to crack the space for several years now and hasn't really succeeded. Last year, Intel announced yet another attempt at making GPUs, but this time, stole someone from rival AMD, making it quite clear that Intel's actually serious this time. Dubbed as 'Intel Xe', presentation slides and teaser footage are all that are available on the new platform. The latest information comes from Intel's ‘Xe Unleashed’ event that was organised internally. It was presented by Raja Koduri who heads the graphics technology division at Intel — after being poached from AMD.

Intels Xe lineup of GPUs has leaked and the specs are almost too good to believe

Intel Xe Unleashed GPU presentation leak. Image: Wccftech.

GPUs or graphics cards have traditionally been these monstrous, monolithic chips. Intel has opted for a slightly different, but not entirely new approach of combining multiple graphics chips on one card.

If you’re wondering what the ‘e’ stands for in ‘Xe’, it’s the number of GPUs in their new architectural philosophy. So, ‘X2’ will be dual-GPU, ‘X4’ will quad-GPU, ‘X6’ will be a hexa-GPU setup and so on. This multi-GPU approach is called an MCM package (Multi-Chip-Module) that integrates multiple GPUs, memory and controller chips on a single card. Do note that this is completely different from using two different graphics cards connected on one system. Intel is planning to launch multi-GPU cards with the help of their new architecture along with a new software layer (OneAPI) that will allow seamless scaling of the GPU. All the multi-GPUs will register as a single large GPU to offer higher performance. While AMD and NVIDIA do have plans to develop multi-GPU cards in the future (they don't currently offer such cards), Intel is going to take a bit of a lead here, assuming the card is actually released as described.

Here are the specs that were teased at the event:

Specs Intel Xe 2 GPU
Process 7nm (Intel)
Architecture Xe
Stream Processors 12288 (6144x2)
Core Clock (Boost) 1,600 MHz (2,718 MHz)
Memory 32 GB 4D XPoint
Bandwidth 8 TB/s
Peak performance 66.8 TFLOPS
Die Size 600 sq. mm. (x2)
GPU type MCM
Interconnect Unknown (TSV based)
Feature Level Direct3D 14_2
TDP 350W
Power Connectors 3x 8-pin

 

The leak comes from Wccftech. The specs look insane, especially the number of combined stream processors, bandwidth, and the use of three 8-pin power connectors. In comparison, NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti has 4,352 stream processors (or what they call CUDA cores) whereas the AMD Radeon VII has 3,840 stream processors, and neither requires more than two 8-pin power connectors. A single GPU on the Intel Xe architecture has 6,144 stream processors and on the Intel Xe 2 GPU, it's double the number. Essentially, this number will only scale up as the number of GPUs are increased. The RTX 2080 Ti has a bandwidth of 616 GB/s whereas the Radeon VII has 1 TB/s. In comparison, the Xe 2 has a claimed bandwidth of 8 TB/s, which is again insane. How Intel is achieving this is still something of a mystery.

Intel's Xe architecture. Image: Wccftech.

Intel's Xe architecture. Image: Wccftech.

Apart from the slides, footage was also shown at the event that teased a first look at what the graphics card is going to look like.

The card will apparently operate in two modes including a standard and turbo boost mode where the latter can reach up to clock speeds of 2.7 GHz with an upgrade to, say, a liquid cooling unit. And yes, you read that right, it appears that the card will, potentially, support liquid cooling right from the start. ASUS is said to be working with Intel to make the first reference design.

The new approach will allow Intel to scale between the number of GPUs and will result in an exponential rise in discrete GPU performance through the years. We will probably be seeing the first batch of X2 GPUs in 2020 with a tentative launch date of 31 June. And the following years will see the launch of the next batch of GPUs including X4, X6 and X8 until 2023. Intel is said to be going for competitive pricing, so it should be priced at around $699 for the X2 card, which is in the same league as NVIDIA's top cards.

Performance aside, one of the reasons for NVIDIA's success has been its unmatched feature set. Hopefully, Intel's card, at launch, will maintain feature parity with its rivals.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App


also see

Intel

Intel is working with the US govt. to build the nation's fastest computer by 2021

Mar 19, 2019
Intel is working with the US govt. to build the nation's fastest computer by 2021
Ubisoft announces PC specifications of Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Ubisoft announces PC specifications of Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Mar 22, 2019
Apple updates the 4K and 5K iMac with faster components after a two-year gap

Apple

Apple updates the 4K and 5K iMac with faster components after a two-year gap

Mar 19, 2019
NVIDIA releases DLSS support for Anthem; claims 40 percent boost in performance

Anthem

NVIDIA releases DLSS support for Anthem; claims 40 percent boost in performance

Mar 27, 2019
GPU Turbo 3.0 adds support for popular Android game titles in EMUI 9.1 udpate

GPU Turbo technology

GPU Turbo 3.0 adds support for popular Android game titles in EMUI 9.1 udpate

Mar 29, 2019
Apple gets one ruling in favour and another against it in battle with Qualcomm

Apple

Apple gets one ruling in favour and another against it in battle with Qualcomm

Mar 27, 2019

science

ISRO successfully places EMISAT, 28 other international satellites in orbit in triply-special PSLV-C45 mission

PSLV-C45 Launch

ISRO successfully places EMISAT, 28 other international satellites in orbit in triply-special PSLV-C45 mission

Apr 01, 2019
ISRO PSLV-C45 Satellite Launch today LIVE Updates: PSLV successfully releases 28 small satellites one after another after EMISAT

ISRO PSLV Launch

ISRO PSLV-C45 Satellite Launch today LIVE Updates: PSLV successfully releases 28 small satellites one after another after EMISAT

Apr 01, 2019
Elon Musk thinks his new rap song 'RIP Harambe' might be his 'finest work'

RIP Harambe

Elon Musk thinks his new rap song 'RIP Harambe' might be his 'finest work'

Apr 01, 2019
ISRO's PSLV-C45 launch of EMISAT, 28 other satellites: When, where to watch it live

EMISAT Launch

ISRO's PSLV-C45 launch of EMISAT, 28 other satellites: When, where to watch it live

Mar 31, 2019