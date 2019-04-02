Tuesday, April 02, 2019Back to
Borderlands 3 release date accidentally leaked through its official Twitter account

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford might be indicating Borderlands 3 to be an Epic Games Store exclusive.

tech2 News StaffApr 02, 2019 09:48:29 IST

The official Borderlands Twitter account might have accidentally sent out the release date of Borderlands 3. What looks like a tweet that was supposed to be sent out on 3 April as an ad, was erroneously posted on 1 April. The tweet mentioning a release date of 13 September has since been deleted but many users were able to capture a screenshot.

Borderlands 3.

Twitter user Wario64 was able to capture another Tweet  with an ad of a video indicating that the game was going to be released on the Epic Games Store. Check out the Epic Store logo on the bottom left in the video.

It isn’t clear whether it’s going to be an exclusive but considering that there’s no Steam logo and only the Epic Store logo, it’s up for speculation. Addressing the concern over the release date and launch platform, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford took to Twitter and said, "2K/Take Two has exclusive publishing rights for Borderlands 3 and makes all decisions regarding price-points, territories, distribution and platform partnerships.” He added that for him, exclusives are fine as long as they come with advantages and when they are short.

PC Gamer reached out to 2K Games about the leaks but all they had to say was more details about Borderlands 3 will be shared on 3 April.

