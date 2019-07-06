tech2 News Staff

AMD has reduced the prices of its Navi-based Radeon 5700 lineup of GPUs that are scheduled to launch on 7 July. The cards that were set to compete directly with Nvidia’s lineup of Turing-based RTX GPUs, received the price cut following the announcement of Nvidia’s ‘Super’ lineup that is a refresh to its existing cards with slightly higher performance.

The Radeon 5700 XT will now be selling at $400 (previously priced at $450) while the Radeon 5700 is now priced at $350, dropping from $380. As part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations, AMD had a Radeon 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition that was priced at $500 which has now been reduced to $450. We don’t have the Indian prices yet and we think it will be revealed on the launch day itself.

On Nvidia’s side of things, the GeForce RTX 2060 Super is priced at $400 (Rs 34,890 in India) whereas the GeForce RTX 2070 Super is priced at $500 (Rs 43,600 in India). Both the cards are set to launch on 9 July.

The Radeon 5700 was supposed to take on the GeForce RTX 2060 (which will still sell at $350) while the Radeon 5700 XT was competing with the GeForce RTX 2070. Now that both the Nvidia cards have been given a refresh with some boost in performance, it will be interesting to see how they fare against each other. Both the AMD cards are still priced lower than what they are competing against.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Nvidia’s existing stock of the non-Super cards (except the GeForce RTX 2060) receive a price cut. AMD hasn’t fully revealed all the GPUs from its Navi lineup and we could see more coming this year. An upgrade to the Radeon VII is still pending which could directly compete with the GeForce RTX 2080 Super. Whatever the case, this year looks incredibly fun for graphics cards.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.