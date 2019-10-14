Monday, October 14, 2019Back to
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is now available for purchase at a starting price of Rs 29,900

The newly launched Apple iPad gets a 10.2-inch Retina display and runs on Apple’s iPad OS.


tech2 News StaffOct 14, 2019 12:48:08 IST

Apple unveiled its 10.2-inch iPad at its annual iPhone launch event last month. Along with the iPhone 11 lineup, the company also launched the Apple Watch Series 5 that has already gone on sale in India.

The newly launched 10.2-inch iPad is the successor of iPad (2018) model that featured a 9.7-inch screen. The iPad (2019) is now available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad pricing, sale offers

The iPad comes in two variants — Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi+ Cellular. The Wi-Fi-only base storage variant of 32 GB storage is priced at Rs 29,900, and the 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 37,900.

The Wi-Fi + Cellular 32 GB variant is selling at a price of Rs 40,900 and the higher storage model will cost you Rs 48,900.

Apples 10.2-inch iPad is now available for purchase at a starting price of Rs 29,900

The 10.2 inch Apple iPad comes in two variants — WiFi only and WiFi+ Cellular

Both the models are available in three colour variants — Silver, Space Grey, and Gold.

You can purchase the device from Amazon and Flipkart. As per the sale offers, Amazon is offering a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 1,750 on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. As per the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs 8,450 off on this product.

Flipkart is offering a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards and a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad specifications

The new iPad gets a 10.2-inch Retina Display and will now run Apple’s iPad OS that has been built specifically for its tablets. While the tablet has a similar design to the older model, Apple has managed to manufacture it using 100 percent recycled aluminium.

Inside, there’s an older A10 Fusion chipset and support for Gigabit-class LTE connectivity. It comes in two storage variants — 64 GB and 128 GB.

In terms of camera, the iPad sports a single 8 MP rear camera and a 1.2 MP front camera. It comes with Touch ID fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, dual microphones, an ambient light sensor, digital compass, support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil. On the battery front, it can last up to 10 hours, according to Apple.

The WiFi + Cellular variant comes with GPS and LTE connectivity. Along with this, you will also get a Nano-SIM card slot.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


