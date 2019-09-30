tech2 News Staff

Along with the iPhone 11s and the new Watch Series 5, on 11 September, Apple also announced the new 10.2-inch iPad. Priced starting Rs 29,990, the new iPad succeeds the iPad (2018) model with a 9.7-inch screen.

While at the time of launch, Apple announced that the new iPad will go on sale in India by 30 September, Apple's website reveals that the 10.2-inch iPad will be available starting 4 October in the country. There is no mention of the pre-order of the iPads.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad

The 2019 iPad features a 10.2-inch retina display and it runs the new iPad OS that Apple has built from scratch for its tablets.

While the tablet has a similar design as the 2018 model, Apple has managed to manufacture it using 100 percent recycled aluminium.

Under the hood, the new 10.2-inch iPad is powered by an older A10 Fusion chipset, support for Gigabit-class LTE connectivity.

Available in silver, Space Grey and gold, the new 10.2-inch iPad will go on sale starting in India starting from Rs 29,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 40,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.