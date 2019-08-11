tech2 News Staff

On 7 August, Amazon kicked off the Freedom Day sale for the Prime members, followed by the sale opening to everyone else on 8 August. Today, that is 11 August, the Freedom Sale is scheduled to conclude. We have covered the best deals on smartphones, laptops, TVs, and Amazon-exclusive devices during the sale, if you are still looking to get some good deals from the sale, here are some of the best offers being offers on various cameras, camera accessories, gimbals and more.

Amazon Freedom Sale: Best deals on camera accessories

At the ongoing sale, you can get up to 30 percent off on camera accessories. For instance, you can buy a camera tripod at a starting price of Rs 699. The Canon EF50MM f/1.8 STM lens is also available at a 13 percent discount at a price of Rs 7,399. You can also get a 58 mm polariser filter at just Rs 499.

There is also a DSLR cleaning kit by Amazon Basic, which is available at a 65 percent discount at Rs 309.

There are also a few GoPro accessories, like a head mount, large and small case for it, and an extending stick, available at a starting price of Rs 599.

Amazon Freedom Sale: Best deals on DSLR cameras

During the sale, Canon EOS 1500D DSLR with EF S18-55 lens and a camera case, is available at a 34 percent discount, at a price of Rs 22,990.

Amazon is also offering a deal, wherein, you can win Motorola Pulse 3 wired headphones on purchase of the DSLR. You can avail the deal by adding both the DSLR and the Motorola Pulse 3 headphone in the cart and checking out both products at the same time.

Amazon Freedom Sale: Best deals on polaroids and digital cameras

And if you are interested in a polaroid camera, then the Instax Mini 8 and Mini 9 are available at a starting price of Rs 2,399 at the ongoing sale.

The Sony Alpha 5100's price is also down by Rs 10,000. From its selling price of Rs 39,990, it is now available at Rs 29,990.

Amazon Freedom Sale: Best deals on gimbals

At the sale, you can also get a handheld gimbal stabiliser for smartphones at a starting price of Rs 4,999. There is also a DJI Ronin gimbal for DSLRs priced at Rs 42,990, available at a nine percent discount.

Amazon Freedom Sale: Best deals on action cameras

At the Freedom sale, you can get action cameras at a starting price of Rs 1,999. The Xmate Shot camera is on offer, which comes with a 16 MP camera, waterproof casing, 1080p Full Dh video support, and a 900 mAh battery.

The GoPro Hero 7's price is also down by Rs 3,000. It is currently selling at Rs 23,499 during the Amazon Freedom sale.

