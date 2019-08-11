Sunday, August 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Best-Deals

Amazon Freedom Sale: Best deals on Canon 1500D, Instax cameras, GoPro Hero 7, more

Here are some of the best deals being offered on various cameras, camera accessories, gimbals and more.


tech2 News StaffAug 11, 2019 13:43:40 IST

On 7 August, Amazon kicked off the Freedom Day sale for the Prime members, followed by the sale opening to everyone else on 8 August. Today, that is 11 August, the Freedom Sale is scheduled to conclude. We have covered the best deals on smartphones, laptops, TVs, and Amazon-exclusive devices during the sale, if you are still looking to get some good deals from the sale, here are some of the best offers being offers on various cameras, camera accessories, gimbals and more.

Amazon Freedom Sale: Best deals on camera accessories

At the ongoing sale, you can get up to 30 percent off on camera accessories. For instance, you can buy a camera tripod at a starting price of Rs 699. The Canon EF50MM f/1.8 STM lens is also available at a 13 percent discount at a price of Rs 7,399. You can also get a 58 mm polariser filter at just Rs 499.

There is also a DSLR cleaning kit by Amazon Basic, which is available at a 65 percent discount at Rs 309.

There are also a few GoPro accessories, like a head mount, large and small case for it, and an extending stick, available at a starting price of Rs 599.

Amazon Freedom Sale: Best deals on Canon 1500D, Instax cameras, GoPro Hero 7, more

Representational Image.

Amazon Freedom Sale: Best deals on DSLR cameras

During the sale, Canon EOS 1500D DSLR with EF S18-55 lens and a camera case, is available at a 34 percent discount, at a price of Rs 22,990.

Amazon is also offering a deal, wherein, you can win Motorola Pulse 3 wired headphones on purchase of the DSLR. You can avail the deal by adding both the DSLR and the Motorola Pulse 3 headphone in the cart and checking out both products at the same time.

Amazon Freedom Sale: Best deals on polaroids and digital cameras

And if you are interested in a polaroid camera, then the Instax Mini 8 and Mini 9 are available at a starting price of Rs 2,399 at the ongoing sale.

The Sony Alpha 5100's price is also down by Rs 10,000. From its selling price of Rs 39,990, it is now available at Rs 29,990.

Fujifilm instax Mini 9

Fujifilm instax Mini 9

Amazon Freedom Sale: Best deals on gimbals

At the sale, you can also get a handheld gimbal stabiliser for smartphones at a starting price of Rs 4,999. There is also a DJI Ronin gimbal for DSLRs priced at Rs 42,990, available at a nine percent discount.

Amazon Freedom Sale: Best deals on action cameras

At the Freedom sale, you can get action cameras at a starting price of Rs 1,999. The Xmate Shot camera is on offer, which comes with a 16 MP camera, waterproof casing, 1080p Full Dh video support, and a 900 mAh battery.

The GoPro Hero 7's price is also down by Rs 3,000. It is currently selling at Rs 23,499 during the Amazon Freedom sale.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Amazon Freedom Sale

Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Galaxy M40, Mi A2, LG W30 and more to be offered on sale

Aug 01, 2019
Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Galaxy M40, Mi A2, LG W30 and more to be offered on sale
Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Best deals on Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo laptops and more

Amazon Freedom Sale 2019

Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Best deals on Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo laptops and more

Aug 11, 2019
How to become an Amazon Prime member

Amazon

How to become an Amazon Prime member

Aug 10, 2019
Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Best deals on Realme U1, Mi A2, more for Prime members

Amazon Freedom Sale

Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Best deals on Realme U1, Mi A2, more for Prime members

Aug 07, 2019
Amazon Freedom sale 2019: Best deals on Amazon exclusive devices

Amazon Freedom sale 2019

Amazon Freedom sale 2019: Best deals on Amazon exclusive devices

Aug 10, 2019
Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 Day 1: Best deals on iPhone XR, Nokia 6.1 Plus and more

Amazon Freedom Sale

Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 Day 1: Best deals on iPhone XR, Nokia 6.1 Plus and more

Aug 08, 2019

science

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Green Revolution

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Aug 09, 2019
So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Life on the Moon

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Aug 07, 2019
Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aliens

Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aug 07, 2019
Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Mars

Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Aug 06, 2019