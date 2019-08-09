tech2 News Staff

Today marks the second day of the Amazon Freedom Sale and it will last for two more days (till 11 August). And if you're still looking for a great deal on a smartphone, here are the top deals for you.

Amazon Freedom sale 2019: Best deals on smartphones

Realme 3 Pro

The Realme 3 Pro(Review) was launched at a price of Rs 13,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant, and Rs 16,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB variant. The base variant is now priced at Rs 12,999 and the higher variant is priced at Rs 15,999 during this Amazon Freedom sale. It is a limited time offer only. In terms of exchange offers, you can get up to Rs 8,050 off on the device. It is available in three colour variants – Carbon Gray, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple.

The Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a V-shaped notch, that houses the front-facing camera. It comes with a fast Snapdragon 710 SoC with an Adreno 616 GPU.

On the back, the phone sports a dual-tone colour with a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint sensor. For rear optics, Realme has included a 16 MP Sony IMX 519 sensor, which is the same one you'll find in the OnePlus 6T (Review), along with a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone boasts of a 25 MP sensor.



It runs on ColorOS 6.0 UI which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. It packs a 4,045 mAh battery, a 20 W charging adapter and support for Oppo's proprietary VOOC 3.0 fast-charging.

Redmi 7

Xiaomi Redmi 7 (Review) comes in two storage variants: the 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant at of Rs 7,999, and the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model at Rs 8,999. Now, the base variant is selling Rs 7,499 and the higher storage variant is priced at Rs 8,499, giving a discount of Rs 500 on both models. You can get up to Rs 6,500 off via exchange.

The Xiaomi Redmi 7 also features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D glass and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. Like the Redmi Y3, the Redmi 7 is also powered by a 1.8 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, but it is accompanied by less RAM. The Redmi Y2 comes in a 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage option, and 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage option. Redmi 7 will also run the Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10.

For photography, the Redmi 7 sports an 8 MP selfie camera, and a dual-camera at the back with a 12 MP and a 2 MP sensor combination.

LG W30

The LG W30 was launched at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the 3 GB + 32 GB storage variant. During the sale, the Platinum Grey colour variant with 3 GB + 32 GB storage is priced at Rs 8,999. It is also available in Thunder Blue and Aurora Green, but these variants are priced at Rs 9,999, which is the same as the launch price.



The LG W30 has a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a drop-notch which houses the front-facing camera on the device. The W30 has the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.

In terms of optics, the W30 have triple-cameras at the back with 12 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP sensors. The device also has a 4,000 mAh battery, face unlock feature and a fingerprint sensor.

Honor 20i

The Honor 20i (Review) smartphone was launched in India at a price of Rs 14,999 for 4 GB + 128 GB storage variant, along with the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro. The 4 GB + 128 GB variant is available at just Rs 12,999. This smartphone is available at a discount of Rs 2,000. Via the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs 8,050 off on the device.

The Honor 20i features a 6.21-inch full-HD+ display, with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Kirin 710F SoC, paired with the Mali G51MP4 GPU and 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

For photography, it sports a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 24 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens. Fuelling the smartphone is a 3,400mAh battery.

Samsung M30

Samsung M30 (Review) was launched in India at Rs 14,990 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model. The high-end model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage was priced at Rs 17,990. During this ongoing sale, the base variant is selling at Rs 13,990 and the other at Rs 16,990.

The Galaxy M30 features a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a dew-drop notch and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is an Exynos 7904 octa-core processor. The Galaxy M30 houses triple camera sensors at the back that consist of a 13 MP primary camera with an f/1.9 lens, a 5 MP depth camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5 MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field-of-view. On the front, it gets a 16 MP camera sensor that comes with selfie-focus support. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience 9.5.

The Galaxy M30 is available in two colour options — Gradation Black and Gradation Blue.

Redmi 6A

Redmi 6A is now selling at Rs 6,199 for the 2 GB RAM +32 GB storage variant. It was launched at the price of Rs 6,999. It is available in Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Blue hues colour variants.

Redmi 6A sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and comes in two variants with 2 GB of RAM with 16 GB and 32 GB as storage options.

It comes with an option of dual-SIM and a microSD card slot of up to 256 GB in size. In the camera department, the Redmi 6A features a single 13 MP rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture. For the selfie camera, it offers a 5 MP sensor.

Redmi 6A comes with connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The phone comes packed with a 3,000 mAh battery pack.

Smartphone deals you might have missed

Below listed smartphones will be available at discounted prices for the next two days of sale as well.

iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR (Review) was launched at Rs 76,900 for the 64 GB variant, but it is now available for just Rs 51,999. The 256 GB variant is now selling at Rs 56,999 (launched at Rs 81,900). It is a limited time offer and buyers can also get up to Rs 7,500 off as per the exchange offer. It is available in White, Black, Blue, Yellow, Coral, and Red colour options. This is a superb deal because you're not only getting one of the fastest iPhones around, you're also getting it at a price lower than global pricing.

Nokia 6.1 Plus Nokia 6.1 Plus (Review) was launched last year at a price of Rs 15,990. This smartphone is selling at a price point of Rs 10,999 during the sale. This price is only for the Black and Blue colour variant. You can also get Rs 7,500 off via exchange. Honor View 20 Honor View 20 (Review) was launched in India in two storage variants — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage for Rs 37,999 and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage for Rs 45,999. During day 1 of Amazon Freedom sale, the base model is selling at Rs 21,990. Again this is a limited period offer only. It is available in Black and blue colour variants. As for the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs 8,000 off on the smartphone. Mi A2 Launched in August last year, the Mi A2 (Review) was priced at Rs 16,999 for the 4 GB +64 GB storage variant. This smartphone is now selling at Rs 9,999 and getting a discount of Rs 7,000. As for the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs 8,000 off on the device. Redmi Y3 Launched in April this year, the Redmi Y3 (Review) was priced at Rs 9,990 for its base model. It is also available at a discounted price of Rs 8,999 during this three-day Amazon Freedom Sale. LG V40 ThinQ LG V40 ThinQ was launched in India in a sole variant of 6 GB RAM +128 GB storage at a price of Rs 49,990. This smartphone is now available at Rs 37,990 during the sale.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.