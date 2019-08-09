tech2 News Staff

During the ongoing Amazon Freedom sale, several products right from the smartphones, smart TVs, laptops and so on are available on discount. Since we already have given out the list of our top picks for the rest, now is the turn for Amazon exclusive and Alexa enabled devices.

Best deals on Amazon exclusive products

Amazon Echo

This Amazon Alexa enabled smart speakers are currently selling at a price of Rs 6,999 during this ongoing Amazon Freedom sale. As per the website, these speakers are getting a discount of Rs 3,000 on its original price. It is available in three clour variants — white, grey and black.

This smart speaker will let you play music, place calls, set alarms, ask questions and even control other smart devices at home. With the voice assistant Alexa, it makes several tasks easier like staying updated on things like traffic, weather and news and can even manage shopping lists.

Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon's Fire TV stick 4K is getting a discount of Rs 1,200 and is selling at a price point of Rs 4,799. It is powered by a new quad-core 1.7 GHz processor that helps deliver 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ titles. Additionally, the Fire TV Stick 4K comes with Alexa voice remote lets you access various apps and Alexa skills.

Amazon Echo Show 5

During this ongoing sale, the recently launched Amazon Echo Show is priced at Rs 6,299 which is a discount of Rs 2,700 on the original price. It features a 5.5-inch 960 x 480-pixel screen, a camera for video calls and a single speaker. The camera and microphone also come with a physical shutter switch, a privacy feature likely intended to make people more comfortable with the camera-enabled speaker.

As far as internals go, the Echo Show 5 is powered by a MediaTek MT8163 chipset and also comes with a Bluetooth-enabled function to let you operate the device as a regular wireless speaker.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) (Review) is now selling at Rs 3,999. The new Echo Dot (Review) comes in Charcoal, Heather Gray and Sandstone colours, letting customers easily mix and match. Amazon claims that the device plays music louder with a richer sound as compared to its previous generation model.

It can also be connected to a home theatre or a speaker via Bluetooth or a 3.5mm audio cable.

