Amazon Freedom Sale is on till 11 August. While most of the buyers concentrate on smartphones, television is also an important segment of this sale and the company is giving heavy discounts on the products. If you are planning to buy a television during this sale, here is a list of the best deals that you would not want to miss.

Amazon is also offering an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs 1,500 on the minimum bill of Rs 3,000 on purchase via an SBI bank card.

TCL 4K UHD Smart LED TV

This 55-inch 4K UHD smart TV is currently selling at Rs 34,190 during this sale. As per the Amazon website, it is giving a discount of Rs 40,800 on its original price. The smart TV comes with a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution display. It houses three HDMI ports and two USB ports for connectivity. The manufacturer also gives a warranty of 18 months. In terms of the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs 2,330 off on this smart TV.

Samsung HD Ready LED TV

This Samsung 32-inch HD ready LED TV is getting a discount of Rs 11,410 on its original price and is now selling at Rs 14,490. Buyers can get up to Rs 2,330 off on this device as a part of the exchange offer. In terms of resolution, it comes with a 1366 x 768 resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. It comes with an LED Panel and 20 W speakers. As for connectivity, it comes with two HDMI ports and one USB port. Samsung is offering a one-year comprehensive and one-year additional warranty on Panel.

Mi LED TV 4A Pro Full HD Android TV

This Xiaomi android TV is now selling at a price of Rs 21,999, which is Rs 4,000 off its original price. It comes with a 43-inch Full HD display of 1920 x 1080 pixels, and a 60 Hz refresh rate. In terms of connectivity, it comes with three HDMI and three USB ports. In terms of features, it comes with a remote with Google voice search and access to the Play Store, YouTube, Play Movies, and Play Music. It also offers Hotstar, Voot, Sony LIV, Hungama, Zee5, Eros Now, Alt Balaji and so on. If we talk about warranty, it offers a year's warranty.

Kodak 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

This Kodak television is available for Rs 21,999 during this ongoing Amazon sale. This 43-inch smart TV features a 4K UHD panel, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports. This Android TV offers apps like Netflix, Hotstar, and YouTube. Other features include 20 W sound output. In terms of connectivity, you get three HDMI and two USB ports. It comes with a one-year manufacturers warranty from the date of purchase.

Micromax HD Ready Certified Android Smart LED TV

This 32-inch Micromax TV runs on android and is currently priced at Rs 12,999 giving a discount of Rs 14,991. You can get up to Rs 2,330 off on this product via an exchange offer. It comes with an HD Ready display that has a resolution of 1366x768. It is equipped with two HDMI and two USB ports and a built-in Chromecast is also available.

